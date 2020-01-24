Just In
11 Signs That Tell Your Relationship Is Unbreakable
It won't be wrong to say that all of us want a happy and healthy relationship. A companion who will support us in a difficult time and care for us with all their heart. Sometimes we do find them, but at times your partner's behaviour can be really disappointing for you and that can make you question your relationship.
Also, seeing other couples happy may make you unhappy about your relationship. You may compare your relationship with others and think if your relationship is strong enough. But instead of comparing your relationship with others, you can pay attention to some signs that tell if your relationship is strong enough or will stand the test of time.
1. You Trust And Respect Each Other
If you are someone who never has trust issues when your partner is with his or her friends, then you are probably in an unbreakable relationship. Trust is one of the pillars of a strong relationship. It is the factor that integrates couples. In addition to this, you and your partner respect each other and avoid doing things that will bring embarrassment.
2. You Always Have Meaningful Conversations
Communication is one of the most important pillars of a strong relationship. If you and your partner give importance to effective communication in the relationship, then congrats! Your relationship may just get through difficult circumstances. This will also ensure that there is no room for misunderstandings in your relationship. Therefore, you and your partner rarely go through unnecessary and silly fights.
3. You Are Not In Co-Dependent Relationship
When two individuals are in a co-dependent relationship, they depend on each other's mood, approval, opinion and are more like a caretaker for each other. Couples often support each other and seek each other's opinion but at times they tend to take constructive criticism. They do so to ensure that their partner is making the right decisions. So if you are someone who helps your partner in improving himself or herself rather than covering their flaws, then your relationship is unbreakable.
4. You Never Fight To Win An Argument
Fights in a relationship are no doubt one of the biggest turn-offs. There are couples where one of the two partners will fight to win an argument, even if they are wrong. They will point the finger towards their partner every time things go wrong and that's how blame game starts, which weakens the relationship.
Understanding your partner's perspectives will help you to come to an unbiased solution and it will also heal your relationship.
5. You Never Take Your Partner For-Granted
If you are someone who never takes your partner for granted and make sure to value his or her efforts in the relationship, then this makes your partner feel special. There are people who tend to take their partners for granted after a period of time. But if you make sure to pay attention to your partner's opinions, suggestions likes and dislikes then this makes your relationship unbreakable.
6. You Respect Each Other's Space
Being a couple, you will be spending a considerable amount of time with your partner and it is understood that you will eat, laugh, sleep and perhaps also work together. You may enjoy doing things with your partner, but there can be times when both of you will look forward to spending some time with yourselves. During those moments, you need to avoid being clingy and allow your partner to have his or her space. This will show that you are in an unbreakable relationship. Spending time with self is essential in all relationships.
7. You Do Not Continue To Fight For Days
Problems come in every relationship but that doesn't mean you will continue the fight for days and weeks. If you and your partner declare a peace treaty at the end of the day, irrespective of how mad you are at each other, then this is a sign of an unbreakable relationship. It is never a good idea to sleep with pending issues as this may affect your relationship to a great extent.
8. You Motivate Each Other Everytime
One of the signs that your relationship is quite strong is that you and your partner motivate each other. There can be times when your partner may feel like giving up. In such a case, being an emotional support system for your partner shows the strength of your relationship. When you motivate your partner for good things in life, you tend to make your bonding unbreakable.
9. You Have Common Relationship Goals
It is not necessary for you and your partner to have similar values and goals as both of you may come from different backgrounds. But when it comes to being in a relationship, it is actually important for you to have similar morals and ethics as these ensure your compatibility and mutual understanding.
10. You Often Spend Quality Time With Each Other
If you and your partner are ever ready to spend quality time with each other and never miss a chance to be with each other, then this shows you are actually in an unbreakable relationship. Now spending quality time with each other doesn't mean you need to intrude into each other's space. In fact, it means being able to share some beautiful moments with your partner, despite your daily schedule. When you spare some time for your partner, your relationship automatically becomes strong as your partner feels loved and special.
11. You Share Good Intimacy With Your Partner
Last but not the least, having intimacy in a relationship is also important. If you and your partner are having healthy physical and emotional intimacy then be assured that your relationship is strong. You love holding hands, cuddling and kissing each other whenever you get time. Also, when it comes to sex both of you have a great time and look forward to exploring your physical intimacy in numerous ways.