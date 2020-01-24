11 Signs That Tell Your Relationship Is Unbreakable

2. You Always Have Meaningful Conversations Communication is one of the most important pillars of a strong relationship. If you and your partner give importance to effective communication in the relationship, then congrats! Your relationship may just get through difficult circumstances. This will also ensure that there is no room for misunderstandings in your relationship. Therefore, you and your partner rarely go through unnecessary and silly fights.

3. You Are Not In Co-Dependent Relationship When two individuals are in a co-dependent relationship, they depend on each other's mood, approval, opinion and are more like a caretaker for each other. Couples often support each other and seek each other's opinion but at times they tend to take constructive criticism. They do so to ensure that their partner is making the right decisions. So if you are someone who helps your partner in improving himself or herself rather than covering their flaws, then your relationship is unbreakable.

4. You Never Fight To Win An Argument Fights in a relationship are no doubt one of the biggest turn-offs. There are couples where one of the two partners will fight to win an argument, even if they are wrong. They will point the finger towards their partner every time things go wrong and that's how blame game starts, which weakens the relationship. Understanding your partner's perspectives will help you to come to an unbiased solution and it will also heal your relationship.

5. You Never Take Your Partner For-Granted If you are someone who never takes your partner for granted and make sure to value his or her efforts in the relationship, then this makes your partner feel special. There are people who tend to take their partners for granted after a period of time. But if you make sure to pay attention to your partner's opinions, suggestions likes and dislikes then this makes your relationship unbreakable.

6. You Respect Each Other's Space Being a couple, you will be spending a considerable amount of time with your partner and it is understood that you will eat, laugh, sleep and perhaps also work together. You may enjoy doing things with your partner, but there can be times when both of you will look forward to spending some time with yourselves. During those moments, you need to avoid being clingy and allow your partner to have his or her space. This will show that you are in an unbreakable relationship. Spending time with self is essential in all relationships.

7. You Do Not Continue To Fight For Days Problems come in every relationship but that doesn't mean you will continue the fight for days and weeks. If you and your partner declare a peace treaty at the end of the day, irrespective of how mad you are at each other, then this is a sign of an unbreakable relationship. It is never a good idea to sleep with pending issues as this may affect your relationship to a great extent.

8. You Motivate Each Other Everytime One of the signs that your relationship is quite strong is that you and your partner motivate each other. There can be times when your partner may feel like giving up. In such a case, being an emotional support system for your partner shows the strength of your relationship. When you motivate your partner for good things in life, you tend to make your bonding unbreakable.

9. You Have Common Relationship Goals It is not necessary for you and your partner to have similar values and goals as both of you may come from different backgrounds. But when it comes to being in a relationship, it is actually important for you to have similar morals and ethics as these ensure your compatibility and mutual understanding.

10. You Often Spend Quality Time With Each Other If you and your partner are ever ready to spend quality time with each other and never miss a chance to be with each other, then this shows you are actually in an unbreakable relationship. Now spending quality time with each other doesn't mean you need to intrude into each other's space. In fact, it means being able to share some beautiful moments with your partner, despite your daily schedule. When you spare some time for your partner, your relationship automatically becomes strong as your partner feels loved and special.