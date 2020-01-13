7 Best Things That Happen When You Kiss Your Partner

1. It Increases Intimacy Between You And Your Partner The moment you kiss your partner, physical intimacy between you and your partner develops. You may feel that a thousand butterflies in your stomach and stars are shooting inside your head and all you want to do is live that moment. This is when you start developing another level of intimacy where you are lost in each other. This brings you closer to each other and you tend to cherish this moment.

2. It Helps You In Strengthening Your Emotional Bond Since kissing your partner gave you a different level of pleasure and intimacy, you get emotionally attached to your partner more than before. Though physical intimacy is not a primary thing in a relationship, kissing can help you in getting close to your partner. You tend to recall the pleasure you gained during your kiss and this makes you feel loved and special. Shiv, a 25-year-old designer from Delhi told Boldsky, "The day I kissed my girlfriend for the first time, I could sense a strong emotional bond between me and my girlfriend. I don't know how but yes things changed for better after we had our first kiss."

3. It Decreases Your Stress Level Some reports suggest that kissing can actually help in reducing one's stress level. Since your mind produces more happy hormones and you enjoy the intimacy between you and your partner, kissing can reduce your stress level. You tend to beam with happiness and feel energetic after you have lived a moment full of passion, spark and love.

4. It Makes You Feel Good And Confident Due to the release of happy hormones such as dopamine and oxytocin, you start feeling good. In fact, you can find yourself smiling ear to ear even when you recall the intimate moments you spent with your partner. Moreover, the physical touch between you and your partner will fill your mind with positive vibes. You tend to feel more confident in your flaws while meeting your partner. Sneha (24) a law student from Delhi told Boldsky, "Earlier I used to think that my facial features aren't too good or attractive for my partner. There was a sense of insecurity. But being intimate with my partner, feeling loved and sharing a kiss made me feel better. Also, maybe because my partner accepted me the way I am."

5. It Ensures Your Compatibility In a way, kissing also helps you to find out whether your partner really wants you or not. The way your partner reciprocates can help you in knowing if both of you are on the same page or not. For example, if your partner pushes you aside while you try to kiss him or her, it can be because he or she isn't interested in it. Or if he or she doesn't respond back to your kiss, then you can take it as a sign that your partner needs more stress level time.

6. It Helps You To Know Each Other's Likes And Dislikes You can also get to know about your partner's likes and dislikes through kissing. For example, if he or she likes the way you kiss or if your partner wants to take things a little bit slow while getting intimate, this can help you in knowing whether or not your partner likes the intimacy between you two. You can also take your partner's affirmations into account.