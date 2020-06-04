Just In
- 5 min ago Hina Khan’s Top Make-up Looks Without Eyeliner Will Convince You That You Don’t Need One Either
-
- 27 min ago Penumbral Eclipse 2020: Know How It Will Affect The Different Zodiac Signs
- 47 min ago Apocalyptic Virus From Chicken Farms Worse Than COVID-19, Reports
- 1 hr ago On Neena Gupta’s Birthday, Her Daughter Masaba Gupta Shares A Vintage Saree Look Of Her Mother
Don't Miss
- Sports IPL 2020: BCCI not averse to hosting IPL 13 outside India, hints Arun Dhumal
- Finance IndusInd Bank First Bank To Launch App For Opening Current Account
- Automobiles MV Agusta Brutale 1000RR ML Unveiled: A Unique One-Off Superbike With An Exclusive Paint Scheme
- Movies Did Khushbu Take An Indirect Dig At Meera Chopra? Netizens Wonder If She Is Supporting Jr NTR
- Technology Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone In The Offing; Geekbench Listing Revealed
- News Ahead of Rajya Sabha polls, two Congress leaders in Gujarat resign
- Education Top 10 Indian Universities In Times Asia University Rankings 2020
- Travel Post Lockdown Travel List: Hotspots In Spain
10 Things Every Woman Should Do To Make Her Man Feel Loved And Special
As a woman, you may have asked your man to show how much he loves you. You may have asked him to tell you the reasons why he loves you. But has it ever crossed your mind that there are times when you too need to show love to your man? Though your man may not ask you to make him feel loved and pamper him, it's good to show some love to your man.
If you are wondering what you can show love to your partner, then here are some ways for it.
Also read: 10 Cool Things That You And Your Partner Must Do To Strengthen Your Relationship
1. Be More Affectionate Towards Him
One of the best ways to show love to your partner is by being affectionate and generous towards him. You can plant a soft kiss on his cheek in the morning and before leaving for work. You can also send him some sweet messages to let him know that you are thinking about him. In addition to this, you can also give him hugs more often and cheer up his mood when he is upset. This will definitely reflect your affection for him.
2. Communicate Your Love For Him
It is good and quite important to communicate your love for your partner as this helps in strengthening the relationship. Though you may take care of your man and help him whenever necessary, communicating your emotions can bring a smile on his face. For this, you can let him know that you love him a lot and are always there to support him. Tell him that you feel blessed to have him and will always make sure to stay together.
3. Prepare His Favourite Food
There is an old saying that the way to a man's heart goes through his stomach and this indeed is true. You can surprise him by making his favourite meal to let him know that you care about his likes and dislikes. If you can't cook due to some reason, then you can order his favourite food and make him fall in love with you once again. Seeing you prepare his favourite food will make him feel quite special and deeply loved.
4. Compliment Him More Often
Who said men don't like to receive compliments? They do, especially when it comes from their lady love. You don't have to give him fake compliments. Instead, you can compliment him for his fitness, his daily routine or something which you find quite good in him. You can also compliment him for the amount of hard work he does. This will make him feel cherished and special.
5. Wear Something That You Feel Can Make Him Happy
Won't you love to see your man dressing up for you? So why not do the same for him? You can choose a dress that your man loves to see you in. Dressing up in a way that you feel would cheer up his mind is a nice way to make him feel loved. You can put on the lipstick shade that he bought for you or that perfume he is quite fond of. We bet you, he will definitely notice these things and will feel that you care for his happiness.
Also read: 10 Characteristics Of A Healthy Relationship That You Must Know
6. Write Some Love Notes For Him
Though writing love letters for your partner may feel like an old-fashioned thing, it can surely do wonders in your relationship. Pen down your emotions for him in a note and hide in his wallet or in his office bag. You can also drop some flirtatious notes in his pocket or at places he is likely to find. Trust us, he will definitely find it quite tempting and he will think about you.
7. Encourage Him For Achieving His Goals
Encouraging your man to achieve his goals and pursue his dreams are another way of making him feel loved. By trusting his skills and supporting him in achieving his goals, you will be showing how much you care for him. Let him know that you believe in him and are always with him. He will feel motivated and ecstatic at the same time. Also, his love for you will deepen.
8. Express Your Gratitude For Him
It is good to thank your partner for the little things that he does for you. You can notice those little things that he does, such as he may hold the doors for you or may hold your hand while crossing the roads. You can express your love for thanking him. You just have to pay attention to how he remembers little details about you and tries his best to make you feel happy.
9. Allow Him To Be Who He Is
Let your man be who he is. Don't ask him to change his personality just because you want to see him competing against your friend's boyfriend. Instead, you can help him in being the best version of himself. Let him know that you are proud of who he is. Also, if you feel the need for some positive changes then you can let him know. For example, you can ask him to have a proper sleep routine or to stay fit and healthy.
10. Cherish Some Good Moments Spent With Him
What could be better than cherishing your old memories and those moments that you spent together happily? You can revisit the memories of your first trip or recall the moment when you first confessed your feelings for each other. You can also recall some funny moments that you spent together. This will not only bring a smile to your faces but will also bring you closer to each other.
Also read: 11 Things That You Can Talk About In A Healthy And Happy Relationship
Expressing your love for your man is not at all a bad idea. In fact, it brings you closer and strengthens your relationship. You tend to make him feel important and special. Also, this will always keep the spark alive in your relationship and will eliminate the chances of any kind of misunderstandings.