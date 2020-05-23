11 Things That You Can Talk About In A Healthy And Happy Relationship

1. Your Daily Routine Both of you can talk about your daily routine and whereabouts. For example, you can discuss the time you woke-up and what you had in your breakfast. You can also talk about how you managed to reach the workplace or college on time. Discussing your daily routine with your partner may seem boring to you but it can help you in understanding each other, especially when you are physically apart. You will get to know how both of you manage things on your own.

2. Weekend Plans And Getaways This is an exciting thing to discuss with your partner. You can share your weekend plans to let each other know in what ways you will be spending your weekends. This way you will be then able to decide if you can include each other in your weekend plans. You can then have something interesting to look forward to.

3. Discuss Your Favourite Fictional Character If you have recently finished reading a book or watching a movie and can't get over a fictional character, then you can discuss it too. You can let your partner know what makes the character so interesting and what the good aspects of the book/movie are. You can also recommend each other some good books and movies. This will definitely give you many topics to discuss with each other.

4. Appreciate Each Other’s Efforts Yes, you can surely talk about how both of you put equal efforts in the relationship. It is good to appreciate your partner's efforts. You can talk about things that you admire in each other such as the way your partner prepares your favourite coffee, the moment you return from work, or the way your partner supports you. You can also appreciate your partner's personality.

5. Make Plans For The Places You Want To Explore What could be better than talking about the places you want to explore with your partner? Well, it can definitely make the conversation exciting and interesting. Both of you can suggest different places and then you can decide where you want to go. It can be any place such as a hill-station or a small village. You can also decide about the amount of time, you will spend exploring the place you chose.

6. Your Spiritual Beliefs Different people have different spiritual beliefs and it is absolutely fine to discuss them with your partner. You can tell the traditions and rituals that you follow and why you have faith in a particular spiritual belief. While having this discussion, make sure you are listening to your partner as well. Avoid being judgmental and trying to impose your beliefs on your partner.

7. Discuss Your Problems And Challenges If something has been troubling you for days, then you can let your partner know about the same. As a couple, both of you can definitely share your problems and challenges with each other. You will be able to advise each other to tackle the problems in a better way and find a solution. Not only this, but this will help in developing a strong emotional bond as well.

8. Your Expectations From The Relationship It is obvious that you and your partner will be having some expectations from your relationship. It is not necessary that you will be having similar expectations but you can definitely let your partner know what's on your mind. You can let him/her know what you want from the relationship and if you wish to see any positive changes.

9. Things Related To Your Family Both of you can discuss each other's family as well. You can let your partner know about your siblings and cousins. If there's an issue going on in your family and you feel like discussing it with your partner, then it's absolutely okay. You can also talk about how close you are with your family members and other aspects of your family. This will help both of you in understanding each other's family in a better way.

10. Talk About Your Future Goals Talking about future goals with your partner and letting him/her know about your dreams and aspiration can also be a good topic for you to talk about. It can be anything such as if you want to work on your body, buy a house or pursue any degree. Both of you can also make some future plans for your relationship such as your marriage or the time you want to have children.