    Chestnut Flour Kadhi Recipe: How To Make Vrat Ki Kadhi

    Posted By: Tanya Ruia
    |
    Vrat Ki Kadhi - North Indian Recipe | Shivratri Special | Boldsky

    Kadhi is an authentic North Indian recipe that is prepared in most households as a part of the regular meals. Kadhi is made up of besan; but besan cannot be eaten during the fast, so the vrat ki kadhi is made up of chestnut flour.

    Chestnut flour is a great source of energy as it is gluten-free, cholestrol-free, low in sugar and sodium, enriched with potassium, minerals, calcium and iron and a good amount of fibre that keep our body going during the fast. It is suggested to consume water chestnut flour as a substitute for cereals so that the energy level is maintained for long hours.

    Chestnut Flour Kadhi Recipe: How To Make Vrat Ki Kadhi
    VRAT KI KADHI RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE VRAT KI KADHI | VRAT KI KADHI WITHOUT GRAM FLOUR | VRAT KI KADHI RECIPE
    vrat ki kadhi recipe | how to make vrat ki kadhi | vrat ki kadhi without gram flour | vrat ki kadhi recipe
    Prep Time
    10 Mins
    Cook Time
    15M
    Total Time
    25 Mins

    Recipe By: Meena Bhandari

    Recipe Type: Curry

    Serves: 2

    Ingredients

    • Curd - 4 cups

      Chestnut flour - 2 tbsp

      Curry leaves - 8-10

      Jeera seeds - 1 tsp

      Coriander leaves - ½ cup

      Turmeric powder - 1 tsp

      Red chilli powder - 1 tsp

      Rock salt - to taste

      Mustard seeds - 1 tsp

      Dalchini (Cinnamon) powder - 1 pinch

      Hing (Asafoetida) - 1 pinch

      Ghee - 1 tbsp

      Green chillies chopped - 2-3

      Water - 1 cup

    How to Prepare

    • 1. In a bowl, add the curd and chestnut flour and whisk them to make a smooth paste

    • 2. Add cinnamon powder and turmeric powder to the paste and mix well

    • 3. Add a cup of water and blend well

    • 4. Take a pan and heat ghee in it

    • 5. Add 1 pinch of hing (Asafoetida) in it along with jeera and mustard seeds

    • 6. After they start spluttering, add curry leaves, green chillies and red chilly powder to it

    • 7. Now add the curd and chestnut flour paste in it and stir well

    • 8. Add rock salt to taste

    • 9. Keep stirring it for 7-8 minutes

    • 10. Transfer it into a serving bowl and serve hot.

    Instructions
    • Keep stirring the kadhi continuously while cooking.
    Nutritional Information
    • 1 - bowl
    • 333 - cal
    • 13.9 - g
    • 32.4 - g
    • 1.8 - g

    How To Prepare:

    1. In a bowl, add the curd and chestnut flour and whisk them to make a smooth paste.

    Chestnut Flour Kadhi Recipe: How To Make Vrat Ki Kadhi
    Chestnut Flour Kadhi Recipe: How To Make Vrat Ki Kadhi

    2. Add cinnamon powder and turmeric powder to the paste and mix well.

    Chestnut Flour Kadhi Recipe: How To Make Vrat Ki Kadhi

    3. Add a cup of water and blend well. Take a pan and heat ghee in it

    Chestnut Flour Kadhi Recipe: How To Make Vrat Ki Kadhi

    4. Add 1 pinch of hing (Asafoetida) in it along with jeera and mustard seeds.

    Chestnut Flour Kadhi Recipe: How To Make Vrat Ki Kadhi

    5. After they start spluttering, add curry leaves, green chillies and red chilly powder to it.

    Chestnut Flour Kadhi Recipe: How To Make Vrat Ki Kadhi

    6. Now add the curd and chestnut flour paste in it and stir well.

    Chestnut Flour Kadhi Recipe: How To Make Vrat Ki Kadhi

    7. Add rock salt to taste.

    Chestnut Flour Kadhi Recipe: How To Make Vrat Ki Kadhi

    8. Keep stirring it for 7-8 minutes.

    Chestnut Flour Kadhi Recipe: How To Make Vrat Ki Kadhi

    9. Transfer it into a serving bowl and serve hot.

    Chestnut Flour Kadhi Recipe: How To Make Vrat Ki Kadhi
