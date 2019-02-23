TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Chestnut Flour Kadhi Recipe: How To Make Vrat Ki Kadhi
Kadhi is an authentic North Indian recipe that is prepared in most households as a part of the regular meals. Kadhi is made up of besan; but besan cannot be eaten during the fast, so the vrat ki kadhi is made up of chestnut flour.
Chestnut flour is a great source of energy as it is gluten-free, cholestrol-free, low in sugar and sodium, enriched with potassium, minerals, calcium and iron and a good amount of fibre that keep our body going during the fast. It is suggested to consume water chestnut flour as a substitute for cereals so that the energy level is maintained for long hours.
Recipe By: Meena Bhandari
Recipe Type: Curry
Serves: 2
Curd - 4 cups
Chestnut flour - 2 tbsp
Curry leaves - 8-10
Jeera seeds - 1 tsp
Coriander leaves - ½ cup
Turmeric powder - 1 tsp
Red chilli powder - 1 tsp
Rock salt - to taste
Mustard seeds - 1 tsp
Dalchini (Cinnamon) powder - 1 pinch
Hing (Asafoetida) - 1 pinch
Ghee - 1 tbsp
Green chillies chopped - 2-3
Water - 1 cup
1. In a bowl, add the curd and chestnut flour and whisk them to make a smooth paste
2. Add cinnamon powder and turmeric powder to the paste and mix well
3. Add a cup of water and blend well
4. Take a pan and heat ghee in it
5. Add 1 pinch of hing (Asafoetida) in it along with jeera and mustard seeds
6. After they start spluttering, add curry leaves, green chillies and red chilly powder to it
7. Now add the curd and chestnut flour paste in it and stir well
8. Add rock salt to taste
9. Keep stirring it for 7-8 minutes
10. Transfer it into a serving bowl and serve hot.
- Keep stirring the kadhi continuously while cooking.
- 1 - bowl
- 333 - cal
- 13.9 - g
- 32.4 - g
- 1.8 - g
