Chestnut Flour Kadhi Recipe: How To Make Vrat Ki Kadhi Recipes oi-Lekhaka

Vrat Ki Kadhi - North Indian Recipe | Shivratri Special | Boldsky

Kadhi is an authentic North Indian recipe that is prepared in most households as a part of the regular meals. Kadhi is made up of besan; but besan cannot be eaten during the fast, so the vrat ki kadhi is made up of chestnut flour.

Chestnut flour is a great source of energy as it is gluten-free, cholestrol-free, low in sugar and sodium, enriched with potassium, minerals, calcium and iron and a good amount of fibre that keep our body going during the fast. It is suggested to consume water chestnut flour as a substitute for cereals so that the energy level is maintained for long hours.

VRAT KI KADHI RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE VRAT KI KADHI | VRAT KI KADHI WITHOUT GRAM FLOUR | VRAT KI KADHI RECIPE vrat ki kadhi recipe | how to make vrat ki kadhi | vrat ki kadhi without gram flour | vrat ki kadhi recipe Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 15M Total Time 25 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Curry Serves: 2 Ingredients Curd - 4 cups Chestnut flour - 2 tbsp Curry leaves - 8-10 Jeera seeds - 1 tsp Coriander leaves - ½ cup Turmeric powder - 1 tsp Red chilli powder - 1 tsp Rock salt - to taste Mustard seeds - 1 tsp Dalchini (Cinnamon) powder - 1 pinch Hing (Asafoetida) - 1 pinch Ghee - 1 tbsp Green chillies chopped - 2-3 Water - 1 cup How to Prepare 1. In a bowl, add the curd and chestnut flour and whisk them to make a smooth paste

2. Add cinnamon powder and turmeric powder to the paste and mix well

3. Add a cup of water and blend well

4. Take a pan and heat ghee in it

5. Add 1 pinch of hing (Asafoetida) in it along with jeera and mustard seeds

6. After they start spluttering, add curry leaves, green chillies and red chilly powder to it

7. Now add the curd and chestnut flour paste in it and stir well

8. Add rock salt to taste

9. Keep stirring it for 7-8 minutes

10. Transfer it into a serving bowl and serve hot. Instructions Keep stirring the kadhi continuously while cooking. Nutritional Information 1 - bowl

333 - cal

13.9 - g

32.4 - g

1.8 - g

How To Prepare:

1. In a bowl, add the curd and chestnut flour and whisk them to make a smooth paste.

2. Add cinnamon powder and turmeric powder to the paste and mix well.

3. Add a cup of water and blend well. Take a pan and heat ghee in it

4. Add 1 pinch of hing (Asafoetida) in it along with jeera and mustard seeds.

5. After they start spluttering, add curry leaves, green chillies and red chilly powder to it.

6. Now add the curd and chestnut flour paste in it and stir well.

7. Add rock salt to taste.

8. Keep stirring it for 7-8 minutes.

9. Transfer it into a serving bowl and serve hot.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications