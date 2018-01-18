Subscribe to Boldsky
Sprouts Dhokla Recipe: How To Make Moong Dal Dhokla

By: Jyothirmayi R
Sprouts dhokla, as one can see, is a healthy twist on the traditional dhokla, a light evening snack which is packed with iron and protein. Much like the traditional dhokla, this recipe too involves steaming, which is the sign of a healthy recipe.

This recipe for sprouts dhokla includes many a nutrient-rich ingredient like spinach, which is high in iron and vitamin A. The moong sprouts have a tendency to cool down the body and the spinach provides the iron kick. The tempering of asafoetida and sesame seeds adds a pungent zing. The use of fruit salt, instead of commercially manufactured baking soda is essential to keep the whole recipe organic and light on the stomach.

The moong sprouts dhokla, even though it is best eaten as an evening snack, also doubles up as a protein-packed breakfast. Breakfast of champions? Why not? Also, much like the original khaman dhokla, this recipe is easy to prepare and takes very little effort. So, if you would like a light and healthy snack or a protein-packed breakfast, that is easy to make, watch this detailed preparation with step by step video rendition on how to prepare sprouts dhokla.

moong dal dhokla
Prep Time
30 Mins
Cook Time
20M
Total Time
50 Mins

Recipe By: Meena Bhandari

Recipe Type: Snacks

Serves: 4

Ingredients

  • Sprouted moong - 1 cup

    Chopped spinach - ½ cup

    Chopped green chillies - 2 tbsp

    Salt - 1/2 tbsp

    Gram flour (besan) - 2 tbsp

    Cooking oil - 1 tbsp

    Fruit salt - ½ tbsp

    Sesame seeds - 2 tbsp

    Curry leaves - 8-10

    Asafoetida - 1 pinch

How to Prepare

  • Add the sprouted moong, spinach leaves, green chillies and water into a blender and puree till you get a fine paste.

    Add this puree to a large mixing bowl and mix gram flour and salt into it till it is well combined.

    In a large pan, add about four cups of water and allow it to come to a rolling boil.

    To the sprouts and spinach puree, add the fruit salt and allow it to stand for five minutes.

    Grease a plate with cooking oil.

    In the pan of boiling water, place a small cup so that the plate can be placed on it.

    Place the greased plate on this cup and pour the batter on it.

    Cover and allow it to cook for some twenty minutes.

    After twenty odd minutes, check to see if the dhokla is cooked well till the centre - this is done by inserting a clean dry knife into the very centre of the batter.

    Remove the plate and set it aside to cool.

    Make the tempering by adding sesame seeds, asafoetida, green chillies and curry leaves to a small amount of hot oil.

    Cut the dhokla into squares and spread the tempering all over it evenly.

    Carefully remove individual dhokla pieces onto a plate, ready to serve.

Instructions
  • While the dhokla steams, make sure to keep the plate unmoved. Any movement will cause the dhokla to spill or cook unevenly.
  • Add the fruit salt just before you place the dhokla for steaming.
  • The tempering can also include mustard seeds.
Nutritional Information
  • Serving Size - 4 pieces
  • Calories - 170
  • Fat - 4g
  • Protein - 4g
  • Carbohydrates - 31g
  • Sugar - 2g
  • Fibre - 2g

1. Add the sprouted moong into a blender jar.

moong dal dhokla

2.1. Add spinach.

moong dal dhokla

2.2. Add green chillies.

moong dal dhokla

3. Add water.

moong dal dhokla

4.Blend into a smooth paste.

moong dal dhokla

5.1 Transfer into a large mixing bowl.

moong dal dhokla

6.1 Add gram flour to this puree.

moong dal dhokla

6.2 Add salt.

moong dal dhokla

7. Mix till you get a smooth blend.

moong dal dhokla
moong dal dhokla

8. Add four cups of water to a heated pan.

moong dal dhokla

8.2 Allow it to come to a boil.

moong dal dhokla

9. Add fruit salt to the sprouts puree.

moong dal dhokla

9.2 Mix until it is well combined.

moong dal dhokla

10. Grease a medium-sized plate with a little oil.

moong dal dhokla

11. Keep a small, flat cup inside the pan of boiling water.

moong dal dhokla

12. Place the greased pan on it.

moong dal dhokla

13. Pour the dhokla mixture into the pan.

moong dal dhokla

14. Cover with a lid and allow to steam.

moong dal dhokla

15. Add oil in a heated pan.

moong dal dhokla

16. Add a pinch of hing (asafoetida).

moong dal dhokla

16.2 Add sesame seeds.

moong dal dhokla

17. Add curry leaves.

moong dal dhokla

17.2 Allow them to splutter.

moong dal dhokla

17.3 Mix well.

moong dal dhokla

18. Add green chillies.

moong dal dhokla

18.2 Mix well again.

moong dal dhokla

19. Remove the lid of the dhokla pan.

moong dal dhokla

20. Prick dhokla with a knife to check if it is cooked.

moong dal dhokla

21. Remove it from the pan and allow it to cool.

moong dal dhokla

22. Cut into small squares.

moong dal dhokla

23. Spread the tempering all over the dhokla.

moong dal dhokla

24. Remove the cut pieces carefully on to the plate.

moong dal dhokla

24.2 Serve.

moong dal dhokla
moong dal dhokla
[ 4 of 5 - 29 Users]
Read more about: moong, dal, sprouts, dhokla, low calorie
Story first published: Thursday, January 18, 2018, 12:30 [IST]
