Sprouts Dhokla Recipe: How To Make Moong Dal Dhokla

Add the sprouted moong, spinach leaves, green chillies and water into a blender and puree till you get a fine paste.

Add this puree to a large mixing bowl and mix gram flour and salt into it till it is well combined.

In a large pan, add about four cups of water and allow it to come to a rolling boil.

To the sprouts and spinach puree, add the fruit salt and allow it to stand for five minutes.

Grease a plate with cooking oil.

In the pan of boiling water, place a small cup so that the plate can be placed on it.

Place the greased plate on this cup and pour the batter on it.

Cover and allow it to cook for some twenty minutes.

After twenty odd minutes, check to see if the dhokla is cooked well till the centre - this is done by inserting a clean dry knife into the very centre of the batter.

Remove the plate and set it aside to cool.

Make the tempering by adding sesame seeds, asafoetida, green chillies and curry leaves to a small amount of hot oil.

Cut the dhokla into squares and spread the tempering all over it evenly.

Carefully remove individual dhokla pieces onto a plate, ready to serve.