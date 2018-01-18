Sprouts Dhokla Recipe: How To Make Moong Dal Dhokla

Sprouts dhokla, as one can see, is a healthy twist on the traditional dhokla, a light evening snack which is packed with iron and protein. Much like the traditional dhokla, this recipe too involves steaming, which is the sign of a healthy recipe.
This recipe for sprouts dhokla includes many a nutrient-rich ingredient like spinach, which is high in iron and vitamin A. The moong sprouts have a tendency to cool down the body and the spinach provides the iron kick. The tempering of asafoetida and sesame seeds adds a pungent zing. The use of fruit salt, instead of commercially manufactured baking soda is essential to keep the whole recipe organic and light on the stomach.
The moong sprouts dhokla, even though it is best eaten as an evening snack, also doubles up as a protein-packed breakfast. Breakfast of champions? Why not? Also, much like the original khaman dhokla, this recipe is easy to prepare and takes very little effort. So, if you would like a light and healthy snack or a protein-packed breakfast, that is easy to make, watch this detailed preparation with step by step video rendition on how to prepare sprouts dhokla.
Recipe By: Meena Bhandari
Recipe Type: Snacks
Serves: 4
Sprouted moong - 1 cup
Chopped spinach - ½ cup
Chopped green chillies - 2 tbsp
Salt - 1/2 tbsp
Gram flour (besan) - 2 tbsp
Cooking oil - 1 tbsp
Fruit salt - ½ tbsp
Sesame seeds - 2 tbsp
Curry leaves - 8-10
Asafoetida - 1 pinch
Add the sprouted moong, spinach leaves, green chillies and water into a blender and puree till you get a fine paste.
Add this puree to a large mixing bowl and mix gram flour and salt into it till it is well combined.
In a large pan, add about four cups of water and allow it to come to a rolling boil.
To the sprouts and spinach puree, add the fruit salt and allow it to stand for five minutes.
Grease a plate with cooking oil.
In the pan of boiling water, place a small cup so that the plate can be placed on it.
Place the greased plate on this cup and pour the batter on it.
Cover and allow it to cook for some twenty minutes.
After twenty odd minutes, check to see if the dhokla is cooked well till the centre - this is done by inserting a clean dry knife into the very centre of the batter.
Remove the plate and set it aside to cool.
Make the tempering by adding sesame seeds, asafoetida, green chillies and curry leaves to a small amount of hot oil.
Cut the dhokla into squares and spread the tempering all over it evenly.
Carefully remove individual dhokla pieces onto a plate, ready to serve.
- While the dhokla steams, make sure to keep the plate unmoved. Any movement will cause the dhokla to spill or cook unevenly.
- Add the fruit salt just before you place the dhokla for steaming.
- The tempering can also include mustard seeds.
- Serving Size - 4 pieces
- Calories - 170
- Fat - 4g
- Protein - 4g
- Carbohydrates - 31g
- Sugar - 2g
- Fibre - 2g
STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE MOONG DAL DHOKLA
1. Add the sprouted moong into a blender jar.
2.1. Add spinach.
2.2. Add green chillies.
3. Add water.
4.Blend into a smooth paste.
5.1 Transfer into a large mixing bowl.
6.1 Add gram flour to this puree.
6.2 Add salt.
7. Mix till you get a smooth blend.
8. Add four cups of water to a heated pan.
8.2 Allow it to come to a boil.
9. Add fruit salt to the sprouts puree.
9.2 Mix until it is well combined.
10. Grease a medium-sized plate with a little oil.
11. Keep a small, flat cup inside the pan of boiling water.
12. Place the greased pan on it.
13. Pour the dhokla mixture into the pan.
14. Cover with a lid and allow to steam.
15. Add oil in a heated pan.
16. Add a pinch of hing (asafoetida).
16.2 Add sesame seeds.
17. Add curry leaves.
17.2 Allow them to splutter.
17.3 Mix well.
18. Add green chillies.
18.2 Mix well again.
19. Remove the lid of the dhokla pan.
20. Prick dhokla with a knife to check if it is cooked.
21. Remove it from the pan and allow it to cool.
22. Cut into small squares.
23. Spread the tempering all over the dhokla.
24. Remove the cut pieces carefully on to the plate.
24.2 Serve.