ENGLISH
search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Christmas 2022: How To Prepare Power-packed Mung Bean & Tofu Salad Recipe

    Posted By:
    |

    You may have been trying vegetarian recipes off and on these days and maybe you want to celebrate Christmas with a vegetarian touch. You can think up several options for side dishes, main courses, desserts etc. Get ready with a recipe plan for appetisers and main course, as a first step.

    Plan your Christmas dinner elaborately with stylish decorations like a Christmas wreath on the front door. Make some crafts with your DIY recipes and brighten your day with Christmas spirit and get-together. Here is the main course recipe that satisfies your craving for vegetarian food as well as makes your Christmas evening well thought out and delightful. Certainly, your guests will relish these options. This vegetarian spread will resonate with the spirit of Christmas, which spells variety, and a sharing of the fraternal bond.

    Mung Bean & Tofu Salad Recipe is a chat made from sprouts. All the ingredients in this recipe are healthy and friendly. It can be served also as a snack or as a side for lunch. Power-packed with healthy taste and nutrition this is a real winner.

    Christmas 2022: How To Prepare the power-packed Mung Bean & Tofu Salad Recipe

    Christmas 2022: How To Prepare Power-packed Mung Bean & Tofu Salad Recipe
    Christmas 2022: How To Prepare Power-packed Mung Bean & Tofu Salad Recipe
    Prep Time
    15 Mins
    Cook Time
    10M
    Total Time
    25 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Soup

    Serves: 4

    Ingredients

    • Moong Sprouts -1 cup

      Tofu cubed-1/2 cup

      Sweet Potato cubed, (boiled and peeled)- 1/2 cup

      Onions-1/4 cup

      Cucumber chopped-1/4 cup

      Cherry tomatoes quartered- 6 pieces

      Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, finely chopped-2 tablespoons

      Finely chopped-1 Green Chillies

      Lemon juice-1 tablespoon

      Chaat Masala Powder-1/2 teaspoon

      Cumin powder (Jeera)- 1/2 teaspoon

      Coriander Powder (Dhania)- 1/2 teaspoon

      Red Chilli powder-1/4 teaspoon

      Green Chutney (Coriander And Mint) -1 tablespoon

      Sweet Chutney Date & Tamarind-1 teaspoon

      Salt to taste

      Lemon juice, divided-2 tablespoons

      Fresh Pomegranate Fruit Kernels

      Sev (optional)

      Lettuce leaves 2 to 3

    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare

    • 1. Pour 1/2 teaspoon of oil, add mung beans and saute on medium heat, and stir fry lightly. Keep aside.

      2. Add ½ teaspoon of oil to fry the tofu pieces till brown. Turn off the gas and sprinkle half a spoon of lemon and coat the cubes with it.

      3. Combine all the dry masalas. Sprinkle masalas on tofu and stir well.

      4. Add sautéed sprouts, in a bowl, add stir-fried spiced tofu and vegetables.

      5. Add the green chutney and sweet chutney, lime juice and dry masala mix to the salad and stir again.

      6. Garnish with lettuce, pomegranate, and sev or any crunchy element.

    Instructions
    Nutritional Information
    • People - 4
    • Cal - 116Kcal
    • Total Fat - 14g
    • Protein - 8g
    • Total Carbohydrates - 31g
    • Cholesterol - 0mg
    • Sugars - 7g

    More VEG News

    [ 4 of 5 - 66 Users]
    Story first published: Sunday, December 4, 2022, 12:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 4, 2022
    Read more about: chistmas 2022 veg salad recipes
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    Desktop Bottom Promotion