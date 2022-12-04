Christmas 2022: How To Prepare Power-packed Mung Bean & Tofu Salad Recipe Recipes oi-Pundreeka Valli

You may have been trying vegetarian recipes off and on these days and maybe you want to celebrate Christmas with a vegetarian touch. You can think up several options for side dishes, main courses, desserts etc. Get ready with a recipe plan for appetisers and main course, as a first step.

Plan your Christmas dinner elaborately with stylish decorations like a Christmas wreath on the front door. Make some crafts with your DIY recipes and brighten your day with Christmas spirit and get-together. Here is the main course recipe that satisfies your craving for vegetarian food as well as makes your Christmas evening well thought out and delightful. Certainly, your guests will relish these options. This vegetarian spread will resonate with the spirit of Christmas, which spells variety, and a sharing of the fraternal bond.

Mung Bean & Tofu Salad Recipe is a chat made from sprouts. All the ingredients in this recipe are healthy and friendly. It can be served also as a snack or as a side for lunch. Power-packed with healthy taste and nutrition this is a real winner.

Christmas 2022: How To Prepare Power-packed Mung Bean & Tofu Salad Recipe Christmas 2022: How To Prepare Power-packed Mung Bean & Tofu Salad Recipe Prep Time 15 Mins Cook Time 10M Total Time 25 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Soup Serves: 4 Ingredients Moong Sprouts -1 cup Tofu cubed-1/2 cup Sweet Potato cubed, (boiled and peeled)- 1/2 cup Onions-1/4 cup Cucumber chopped-1/4 cup Cherry tomatoes quartered- 6 pieces Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, finely chopped-2 tablespoons Finely chopped-1 Green Chillies Lemon juice-1 tablespoon Chaat Masala Powder-1/2 teaspoon Cumin powder (Jeera)- 1/2 teaspoon Coriander Powder (Dhania)- 1/2 teaspoon Red Chilli powder-1/4 teaspoon Green Chutney (Coriander And Mint) -1 tablespoon Sweet Chutney Date & Tamarind-1 teaspoon Salt to taste Lemon juice, divided-2 tablespoons Fresh Pomegranate Fruit Kernels Sev (optional) Lettuce leaves 2 to 3 How to Prepare 1. Pour 1/2 teaspoon of oil, add mung beans and saute on medium heat, and stir fry lightly. Keep aside. 2. Add ½ teaspoon of oil to fry the tofu pieces till brown. Turn off the gas and sprinkle half a spoon of lemon and coat the cubes with it. 3. Combine all the dry masalas. Sprinkle masalas on tofu and stir well. 4. Add sautéed sprouts, in a bowl, add stir-fried spiced tofu and vegetables. 5. Add the green chutney and sweet chutney, lime juice and dry masala mix to the salad and stir again. 6. Garnish with lettuce, pomegranate, and sev or any crunchy element. Instructions Nutritional Information People - 4

Cal - 116Kcal

Total Fat - 14g

Protein - 8g

Total Carbohydrates - 31g

Cholesterol - 0mg

Sugars - 7g

