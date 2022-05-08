A Diabetic-Friendly And Heart-Healthy Recipe: How To Prepare Moong Dal And Methi Leaves Sabzi

ENGLISH
    Moong dal methi sabzi is made with the goodness of moong dal (yellow split gram) and methi leaves or fenugreek leaves.

    Moong dal is a rich source of protein and fibre while methi leaves are packed with potassium, iron and vitamin B6. The recipe can be a good option for diabetics and people with heart diseases as it may help prevent sugar spikes after consumption, lower cholesterol levels, maintain blood supply in the body and scavenge free radicals in the body. [1]

    Here is the recipe for Moong dal methi sabzi. Take a look.

    How To Prepare Moong Dal Methi Sabzi

    Prep Time
    2 Hours10 Mins
    Cook Time
    12M
    Total Time
    2 Hours22 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Main Course

    Serves: 3

    Ingredients
      • Two cups of methi leaves, washed.
      • One-fourth cup of moong dal.
      • Two small-sized onions, chopped.
      • Half a teaspoon of cumin seeds.
      • 2-3 green chillies, chopped (optional).
      • 3-4 garlic cloves, chopped into tiny pieces.
      • Half a teaspoon of turmeric.
      • A teaspoon of oil.
      • Salt to taste.
    How to Prepare
      • Soak the moong dal for at least two hours.
      • In a pan, take around one-fourth cup of water, add soaked moong dal, cover the lid and cook on a medium flame for around 10 minutes. Stir occasionally.
      • Take another pan, add oil and crackle the cumin seeds.
      • Add onions, green chillies, garlic and stir fry for a minute.
      • Add fenugreek seeds, salt to taste, turmeric and mix well.
      • Cook them for another 2-3 minutes or until the leaves become soft.
      • Add moong dal and mix well.
      • Cook again for a minute or two and switch off the flame.
      • Serve hot.
    Instructions
    • The recipe is also a healthy option for pregnant and lactating women.
    Nutritional Information
    • Serves - 1
    • Calories - 109
    • Carbohydrates - 15 g
    • Fibre - 4.2 g
    • Protein - 5.6 g

    Story first published: Sunday, May 8, 2022, 10:00 [IST]
