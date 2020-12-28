Tips For Potty Training: Boys vs Girls, Potty-Training Age And How To Potty Train

How To Potty Train Your Child?

Before you begin potty training your child, keep the following points in mind:

(1) Look out for signs: As there is no ‘exact' age for potty training, you must look for signs that your child is ready. The signs include realising/recognising when their diaper is soiled, physically being able to pull their pants up and down, expressing an interest in going to the toilet etc. [1].

(2) Show them how it's done: Allow your child to follow you or a friend through the process of using the bathroom. You can also try the same (if you have) with the older child, as children tend to learn better from observing a child close to their age [2].

(3) Potty training supplies: Keep potty training supplies such as a step stool, kiddie hand soap, toilet seats, big kid underwear, wet wipes, training pants, faucet extender etc. at home.

(4) Patience: Potty training takes time. Seat your child on the potty seat for a minute or so in the beginning. Let him get comfortable with the potty. The child will slowly get the hang of it and start doing his business in it. Repetition and patience are the keys [3].

(5) Motivation: When your kid uses the potty, applaud, and show your appreciation. Such as hugging them and telling them that they did a good job. You may also choose other forms of encouragement like stickers and stars to stick on a board for each time that your child uses the potty. All these methods will make them eager to use the potty.

(6) Morning training sessions: Pick your baby up and place them on the potty seat first thing in the morning as soon as they wake up. Kids tend to poop and pee as soon as they wake up in the morning. The same is true after they wake up from their naps [4].

(7) No scolding: Potty training is something that your baby has to learn. Bladder control does not come easy to them. You must expect some days when the child will relapse and have an accident. Do not scold them for it as it will just stress them out and can lead to more potty accidents. Be supportive and loving and tell them that it is ok, and you know that the next day will be better [5][6].

(8) Washroom use: Once you stop using the diapers, you must make sure that your child uses the washroom just before going out. This will give you peace of mind and make sure that accidents do not happen when you are out. But as a precaution, carry wipes and a change of clothes every time you step out with your child [7].

