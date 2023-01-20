Pregnancy Tips: 7 Tests That Couples Must Undergo Before Conceiving Prenatal oi-Amritha K

A healthy lifestyle and a positive attitude are both crucial components of the nine-month pregnancy journey.

What Is A Preconception Checkup?

Getting a preconception check-up helps your health care provider ensure that your body is prepared for pregnancy. You can get a preconception check-up at any time - even up to a year in advance. Make sure to get it done from the health care provider who will be treating you during your pregnancy [1].

Why Is A Preconception Checkup Important?

When trying to conceive, it is extremely important to be aware of your health condition to avoid any future complications that might affect either or both the mother and the child. For this reason, it is imperative for women to learn the medical tests they must undergo prior to conception.

A number of medical conditions, including depression, diabetes, high blood pressure and not being at a healthy weight, can affect your fertility, as well as their health [2][3].

Smoking and the drug abuse can also adversely affect the health of your baby. To ensure that your baby is born healthy, your doctor can assist you with managing health conditions and making lifestyle changes.

So, what are the tests to be completed prior to conception?

The purpose of the pre-pregnancy test is to examine your body thoroughly. In addition to your BMI, blood sugar level, blood related disorders, and any illness that may pose a risk during pregnancy, these pre-pregnancy tests will provide valuable information about your inner organ functions.

There are some major medical tests you must undergo before becoming pregnant, not only for the expectant mother, but for the father as well. These tests include checking the sperm count and for any genetic disorders that should not be passed on to the child.

List of Tests That Couples Must Undergo Before Conceiving

1. Blood tests

Before conceiving, the most important medical test is usually the blood test. During the blood test, your complete blood count will be examined as well as various diseases, such as syphilis, HIV, hepatitis B, etc. In addition to checking for sickle cell anaemia and cystic fibrosis genetic diseases, the blood test will also determine if you have a genetic disorder [4].

2. Urine tests

The urine test will be conducted to rule out high blood sugar, high protein levels and bacterial infections such as urinary tract infections. Upon detection of high blood sugar, you will be referred to a diabetologist for immediate treatment before conceiving. UTIs can be treated by drinking plenty of liquids and taking antibiotics [5].

3. Thyroid test

Hyperthyroidism is characterised by excess thyroid hormone secretion, which can cause premature births and miscarriages as well as brain disorders in newborns. Hypothyroidism is characterised by inadequate thyroid hormone secretion. Upon consulting your physician about what tests should be performed before becoming pregnant, thyroid profiling is one of the requisite tests recommended [6].

4. Smear tests

In order to prevent complications during pregnancy, it is often recommended to perform a smear test and a complete physical examination of the vaginal, cervix, and pelvic areas. You should undergo these medical tests before conceiving to prevent complications. Smear tests can be used to detect yeast infections or cellular abnormalities within the vaginal or cervix area [7].

5. Dental check-up

During pregnancy, your body undergoes hormonal changes that may cause excessive gum inflammation, also referred to as pregnancy gingivitis. Pregnancy gingivitis makes you more susceptible to bacteria that cause gum disease. In addition, you should have a pre-pregnancy checkup to minimise radiation exposure to your unborn child, which means you should not undergo dental x-rays while pregnant unless you are experiencing a toothache [8].

6. Semen analysis

It is equally important for men to get their fertility checked as well. Things such as sperm count, sperm motility, and sperm quality need to be assessed before planning for a baby. These tests are particularly important for men who have poor lifestyle habits such as drinking, smoking, or who have a family history of inherited diseases [9].

7. Vaccinations

Preventing birth defects and miscarriages can be achieved through vaccination against several preventable diseases, including rubella. Consequently, before you begin trying to conceive, get vaccinated according to your doctor's recommendations [10].

On A Final Note...

It is recommended that you seek regular prenatal care throughout your pregnancy in order to detect potential concerns early and reduce the likelihood of pregnancy and birth complications. As soon as you suspect you are pregnant, make an appointment with your obstetrician/gynaecologist.

