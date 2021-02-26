Just In
Pregnancy Mood Swings: Causes, Ways To Manage It And Will You Have It After Delivery?
Mood swings are one of the common complaints of pregnant women and legit one at that. One minute you are abounding with joy, and the next, you are having the gloomiest of all days. While not every woman will not suffer from this rollercoaster of emotions, the ones who do, in fact, go through this are definitely not fans.
So, what can you do when the hormones are rapidly moving back and forth between pure, unadulterated joy and complete and utter despair during your pregnancy? Well, there are some ways you can manage these uncomfortable mood swings.
This article will tell you all about pregnancy mood swings, their causes, and ways to manage them. The article will also cover post-pregnancy mood swings.
What Causes Pregnancy Mood Swings?
Being pregnant may sound exciting, but going through all the physical and emotional shifts can be overwhelming for the expecting mother. From changes in your body that may make you feel less attractive to the stress about parenting a child, there are plenty of reasons why a pregnant woman can feel dejected or angry [1].
Above all these, the changes in the hormone status of your body during pregnancy will act as the major reason for putting you under stress. The chances are that you will experience mood swings during the first trimester due to the bundle of doubts and confusions. Whatever it is, taking proper measures to control mood swings during pregnancy can help lead to a happy and healthy pregnancy.
Stress And Anxiety During Pregnancy? Here Are Some Helpful Tips
Studies point out that the mental well-being of the mother has a significant role in determining the mental development of the baby. Stress and strain are some of the major causes of hormone fluctuations that may affect pregnancy mood swings [2][3]. The causes of pregnancy mood swings are as follows:
- Changes in hormone levels [4]
- Sleep deprivation
- Fatigue [5]
- Morning sickness
- Anxiety and stress [6]
- Physical changes [7]
Here are some pointers from studies on pregnancy mood swings:
- Studies have pointed out that women who report premenstrual mood swings tend to experience them during pregnancy, too [8].
- One study finding showed a correlation between PMS and postpartum depression, which strengthens the argument that pregnancy mood swings are real [9].
- Some women will experience pregnancy mood swings early on in pregnancy, while some experience it in the third trimester [10].
How To Manage Pregnancy Mood Swings?
You are growing a tiny human inside you - so these mood swings are just a small price to pay. However, that does not mean that you have to suffer through it. If you find yourself moody, try these simple ways to control mood swings during pregnancy.
(1) Find the right exercise for you: Exercising during pregnancy is one of the best ways to keep fit both mentally and physically [11]. The ideal exercise during pregnancy will get your heart pumping and keep you supple without causing physical stress. You may be used to weight training and running, but as your baby grows in the womb, you need to modify your workout. This is one of the best and effective ways of dealing with pregnancy mood swings [12].
7 Best Yoga Asanas For Normal Delivery
(2) Make sleep a priority: Sleep is really important when you are pregnant. Increase your sleeping hours and try to make a sleep schedule, and stick to it. Sleeping can not only help promote relaxation but also improve your overall health [13].
(3) Eat well: If you are in the mood to eat something nice, do not stop that feeling. Indulge in those cravings from time to time, and it will help you ease the feeling of those nasty mood swings [14]. Pregnant women swear that this is one of the best tips in dealing with pregnancy mood swings.
(4) Talk to your baby bump: At 25 weeks, your baby's hearing is developed enough to hear sounds from outside the womb. Talking and singing to your baby will help build the bond and help in dealing with pregnancy mood swings [15].
(5) Join a prenatal class: The best way to dealing with pregnancy mood swings is to join a prenatal class. They can help you focus on your pregnancy, labour and birth. The company of other mothers in the prenatal class will also help you blend in and forget about the mood swings once in a while.
Is It Safe to Eat Non-Vegetarian Food During Pregnancy? List Of Healthy Non-Veg Foods And Recipe
(6) Make love: It is safe to make love during pregnancy [16]. The thick mucus plug helps to protect and seal your baby against infections. You may have also heard that making love during the end term of your pregnancy can bring about labour. However, experts say that regular sex during pregnancy helps in dealing with pregnancy mood swings as well as in delaying premature delivery [17].
What Are Post-Pregnancy Mood Swings?
Moodiness does not end with pregnancy but goes well beyond it. You may have to deal with mood swings, even post-pregnancy. While postpartum depression (PPD) is more severe after the effect of pregnancy, the mood swings are less severe but should not be taken lightly.
Post-pregnancy, hormones wreak havoc in your body. They would make you feel delighted at one moment, tearfully emotional at the next, and then you would be raging wild with anger. The emotional roller coaster can be difficult to handle, similar to the mood swings you experience during pregnancy.
Here are the common reasons as to why one may have post-pregnancy mood swings [18]:
- A drop in hormone levels
- Sleeplessness
- Fear of motherhood
- Physical toil of baby care
- Insecurity about post-pregnancy body
Read more about Postpartum Depression here.
On A Final Note…
You are not being dramatic. Pregnancy mood swings are as real as they can be and are the result of physical, physiological, and mental changes your body and mind are undergoing. Take it easy.