Are Prenatal Supplements Necessary For Every Pregnant Woman? How To Choose And Which Ones To Avoid

There is no doubt that a balanced diet is one of the most effective ways to get the vitamins and minerals you need. However, when you are pregnant or hoping to conceive, you might fall short of key nutrients.

Prenatal vitamins can help compensate for any nutritional shortfall.

During pregnancy, your doctor may suggest that you take prenatal vitamins so that your body gets the essential vitamins and minerals it needs for a healthy pregnancy. So, are prenatal supplements necessary? Let's take a look.

Supplements During Pregnancy: Are They A Must?

While a healthy diet is imperative and should provide you with the other nutrients you require, it is recommended that all pregnant women supplement with folic acid, iodine, and vitamin D, among others [1].

Supplements pregnant women should consume

Choline is essential for the development of a baby's brain as well as preventing abnormalities of the brain and spine [2].

A B vitamin, folate is essential for DNA synthesis, red blood cell production, and foetal growth [3].

Prenatal vitamins are multivitamins that are specifically formulated to meet the heightened need for micro-nutrients during pregnancy. They are meant to be taken before conception as well as during pregnancy and breastfeeding [4].

A sufficient amount of iodine is necessary for the development of the brain and nervous system [5].

In addition to preventing anaemia in the mother, iron also contributes to the health of the baby by preventing low birth weight [6].

In pregnancy, vitamin D deficiency is associated with an increased risk of caesarean section, pre-eclampsia, pre-term birth, and gestational diabetes [7].

Deficits in magnesium during pregnancy may increase the risk of chronic hypertension and premature delivery [8].

There are two essential fatty acids that are critical for developing a baby's brain, docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA). Fish oil contains these fatty acids [9].

Side Effects Of Prenatal Supplements

Prenatal vitamins can cause nausea in a pregnant woman who is already nauseated. Moreover, they may cause constipation in some pregnant women [10]. If this occurs to you, contact your physician.

Supplements To Avoid During Pregnancy

Many micro-nutrients and herbs are safe for pregnant women to supplement with. However, a number of them should be avoided, or avoided at high levels. These are listed below:

Vitamin A

Vitamin E

Black cohosh

Goldenseal

Dong quai

Yohimbe

Red clover

Pennyroyal

Mugwort

How To Choose The Right Prenatal Vitamins?

The purpose of prenatal vitamins is to ensure that you receive the necessary nutrients during pregnancy. Prenatal vitamins should contain the following ingredients:

400 micrograms (mcg) of folic acid

400 IU of vitamin D

200 to 300 milligrams (mg) of calcium

70 mg of vitamin C

3 mg of thiamine

2 mg of riboflavin

20 mg of niacin

6 mcg of vitamin B12

10 mg of vitamin E

15 mg of zinc

17 mg of iron

150 micrograms of iodine

You may be prescribed a prenatal vitamin by your doctor in certain circumstances.

On A Final Note...

Although some supplements may be beneficial during pregnancy, many can cause dangerous side effects, both for you and for your baby. It is critical to understand that supplements are not meant to replace healthy eating plans and lifestyles, although they may help fill nutritional deficiencies.

In spite of the fact that supplements may be necessary and beneficial in certain circumstances, it is always advisable to consult your physician before taking supplements.