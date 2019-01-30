How To Love Your Body When You're Pregnant

It's surreal how a number on a scale can have so much effect on mankind. The further the little hand on the scale goes from left, the more dreadful it gets. It's not just pregnant women or the women who aren't, but even men have fallen victim to this awful practice. We all fear weight, true. But when you're pregnant and already have a million things to worry about, looking at yourself in the mirror could be even more painful (we totally get you). But it's time you get comfortable in your own skin. So buckle up, we need to do this, together.

We live in a society that puts such pressure on people to look a certain way, to dress a certain way, a culture that hasn't even left pregnant women out of it. We are constantly bashed by pregnant celebrity pictures, that soon turn into pregnancy goals. Then comes expectation. We, women, are expected to outstand these celebrities when pregnant. These 'goals' thrown at our face are exactly why today women question self-worth and are afraid that they'd look unattractive to those constantly judging eyes.

If you're someone who's battled body issues all your life, pregnancy weight can be hard on you. If your favourite pair of jeans doesn't fit you anymore and you've outgrown all your maternity clothes, you've probably found the most common way to fight this - tears. There is one thing you need to hear, this might hit you hard, but you need to read this out loud - "I need to start loving myself again, for me and my baby."

The first step to a healthy relationship with your baby is having a healthy relationship with your body. Know that you're growing a human inside you, and in order to do that, you need to grow too.

If you're constantly stressed about your body and don't make way for changes, it can lead to perinatal and postpartum depression. You need to start accepting your body, and soon. We promise it's as easy as it sounds, so brace yourself and let's begin.