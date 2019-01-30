How To Love Your Body When You're Pregnant

It's surreal how a number on a scale can have so much effect on mankind. The further the little hand on the scale goes from left, the more dreadful it gets. It's not just pregnant women or the women who aren't, but even men have fallen victim to this awful practice. We all fear weight, true. But when you're pregnant and already have a million things to worry about, looking at yourself in the mirror could be even more painful (we totally get you). But it's time you get comfortable in your own skin. So buckle up, we need to do this, together.
We live in a society that puts such pressure on people to look a certain way, to dress a certain way, a culture that hasn't even left pregnant women out of it. We are constantly bashed by pregnant celebrity pictures, that soon turn into pregnancy goals. Then comes expectation. We, women, are expected to outstand these celebrities when pregnant. These 'goals' thrown at our face are exactly why today women question self-worth and are afraid that they'd look unattractive to those constantly judging eyes.
If you're someone who's battled body issues all your life, pregnancy weight can be hard on you. If your favourite pair of jeans doesn't fit you anymore and you've outgrown all your maternity clothes, you've probably found the most common way to fight this - tears. There is one thing you need to hear, this might hit you hard, but you need to read this out loud - "I need to start loving myself again, for me and my baby."
The first step to a healthy relationship with your baby is having a healthy relationship with your body. Know that you're growing a human inside you, and in order to do that, you need to grow too.
If you're constantly stressed about your body and don't make way for changes, it can lead to perinatal and postpartum depression. You need to start accepting your body, and soon. We promise it's as easy as it sounds, so brace yourself and let's begin.
1. Exercise
If you're worried that you're not going to lose the pregnancy weight and look exactly the same post-pregnancy, let us break it to you - it isn't true. Well, not entirely. If you're exercising moderately (with doctor's consultation) and eating healthy, you'll be back in shape in no time. In addition, it makes you feel calm and helps cure fatigue and accelerate recovery after childbirth. By eating healthy we do not mean dieting. Dieting won't make anything better, on the contrary, is unhealthy for your baby and can cause complications during delivery.
2. Pamper yourself
Motherhood can be stressful but it gets harder when you have to stay away from doing what you love. It's okay to take a break from motherhood and enjoy a day at the parlour or spend time doing something you love.
3. Talk it out
No matter how independent or strong we are, we all need someone to support us at times. Turn to the biggest support system you have, it can be your partner or someone you're close to. Sharing your feelings is never a bad idea during this time. Let everything out. Telling them how you feel will make you feel better.
4. Be kind to yourself
It's okay to stress a little (duh, you're having a baby!). But don't get too worked up. Take baby steps to avoid dissatisfaction and stress. If a co-worker asks if you're going to pop (when you clearly aren't) or someone says 'looks like you're going to have triplets', take it easy. We know it's easier said than done, but don't be harsh on yourself. Instead, say something kind to yourself. Remember everything you feel or do, affects your baby.
