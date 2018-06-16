Things You Probably Did Not Know About Pregnancy Hormones

Pregnancy is one of the most cherished times in a woman's life. But the truth is that along with the pregnancy come a lot of changes that the body has to go through. These changes are brought about by the surge of hormones in the body.

The hormones that are released during the pregnancy cause changes that extend farther than mere physical effects. These cause mental and physical changes too. you will be frequently frustrated. One moment you will be ecstatic about the fact that you are soon going to be a mother and the next moment may have you wailing about the same fact. You will lack the energy to do things and this will affect your daily routine.

You will feel as if you are slowly turning into a person that you don't recognize.

The thing you need to realize is that these things are very normal in the everyday life during pregnancy. What you need to do is learn more about the hormones and the way that they function. This will help you deal with the various changes in your body better.

Today, we shall talk about things that you probably did not know about hormones. Read on to know more.

What are hormones?

Hormones are the chemicals secreted by the various glands in the body. These are released into the blood and regulate bodily functions. A single hormone may be responsible for a set of functions. They can be thought of as messengers that take messages from one point in the body to another.

Among other important functions, hormones play an important role in the normal and healthy progression of pregnancy.

What are the important pregnancy hormones?

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin hormone (hCG)

Estrogen

Progesterone

Oxytocin

Endorphins

Prolactin

Relaxin

Pregnancy will gift you thicker and shinier hair.

Pregnancy hormones will make you more prone to hurt.

Changes in vision

Pregnancy hormones may cause loss of energy.

The change in the size of your feet.

You may feel hot due to the pregnancy hormones.

The pregnancy hormones can make the senses of smell and taste much sharper.

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin hormone (hCG)

hCG is the hormone that is tested to determine the presence of pregnancy. It helps in the regulation of the hormones known as estrogen and progesterone. The levels of hCG peaks during the period between the 8th and the 11th week of pregnancy. Once fertilized, it nourishes the egg when within the womb.

Estrogen

Estrogen helps the placenta to improve its function of transferring the nutrition to the growing fetus. The lining of the uterus is also maintained by the estrogen hormone. The blood circulation is increased by the function of this hormone. It also regulated the secretion of other key pregnancy hormones.

Progesterone

The increase of the uterus's size as the baby grows in utero is controlled by the Progesterone hormone. The lining of the uterus thickens by its action too. the muscles in the body relax due to the action of progesterone hormone too in order to accommodate the baby and the growing uterus.

Oxytocin

Oxytocin is the hormone that starts and maintains the contractions that eventually led to the process of birth. It is also the hormone that starts lactation and helps in maintaining it. it I also responsible for the bonding of the mother and the baby.

Endorphins

Endorphins are the hormones that help the pregnant woman feel a sense of wellbeing. they also contribute to the pain and stress relief system.

Prolactin

Prolactin is one of the hormones responsible for lactation. It also helps better the immune system and helps you stay healthy during the pregnancy.

Relaxin

Relaxin is a hormone that helps soften and move the ligaments and joints when the pregnancy proceeds and also when the delivery happens. It is the hormone that causes the cervix to widen during birth.

Things that you can thank your hormones for (or not)

• Pregnancy will gift you thicker and shinier hair.

Pregnancy hormones will cause your hair to become longer, stronger and darker on your head. The bad news is that the hair on your face and the body will also grow thicker. You may need to choose ways to remove the hair. Make sure that you use herbal and natural methods for hair removal and must stay away from chemicals during pregnancy.

• Pregnancy hormones will make you more prone to hurt.

The pregnant woman is advised to be careful and avoid falls not without reason. The hormones cause the bones to be more breakable. Muscles are relaxed causing a pregnant woman easy to fall.

• Changes in vision

The hormones can cause changes in vision during pregnancy and breastfeeding. Water retention can cause the development of myopia or nearsightedness in a pregnant woman. Luckily these changes will go back to normal when delivery and breastfeeding are done. Women with preeclampsia and gestational diabetes are more likely to have eye problems which can include the detachment of the retina and the loss of vision due to increased intraocular pressure.

• Pregnancy hormones may cause loss of energy.

The hormones can cause changes in blood pressure. This, in turn, can cause you to be dizzy and feel faint. You may not feel like you have a lot of energy to do your routine chores. If you do exercise, make sure you do not overexert yourself. Ask your doctor if you are healthy enough to exercise during the pregnancy.

• The change in the size of your feet.

The hormones of pregnancy cause your muscles, ligaments, and bones to relax and expand; this may cause the arch of your feet to fall. This can make your feet longer and wider making it impossible for you to get into your old shoes. You may also have to deal with swollen and painful feet.

• You may feel hot due to the pregnancy hormones.

The hormones of pregnancy can increase the amount of blood flowing through your body by more than 50 percent. This will increase your blood pressure and may make your heartbeat to be more rapid. This can make you feel hot and can also cause you to sweat profusely.

• The pregnancy hormones can make the senses of smell and taste much sharper.

The increase in hCG in your body can bring bouts of morning sickness. This is because the senses become confused and go into a state of overdrive. Some tastes may make you feel nauseous while some may make you drool. The same with the sense of smell; you may feel the sense of smell getting acuter. Strong smells are more likely to be detected during the pregnancy.