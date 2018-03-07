Things That No One Tells You About Pregnancy

Spider Veins

Spider veins are purple striations that look like spider's legs or its web. It is formed mainly on the legs and can make your leg look like they're aged 10 years more all of a sudden. They are actually veins that become visible due to the stress and strain of pregnancy. The increased amount of oestrogen is also to blame for the appearance of spider webs. They appear at around the 4th month of pregnancy and are a very common occurrence. These tend to disappear after your child is born. If they do not disappear, laser treatments and saline injections can help it go away. They are pretty harmless, but can look very alarming.

Itching

For some women, the third trimester comes with a shocking symptom. At around the 7th month, women start to experience an intense itching around the belly. It does not happen to every woman but is pretty common. This is caused by the stretching of skin that happens when the baby grows and the womb expands. It is also added due to dry skin brought about by pregnancy hormones. You can try to reduce the itching with the help of a lot of moisturizer. The itching goes away in a few days any way.

Pink Toothbrush

Another pregnancy symptom that is not talked about is called ‘pink toothbrush'. The hormones that surge during the pregnancy increase the blood flow to the mouth and nose. This can cause nose bleeds and bleeding gums. It is quite normal and you should not feel alarmed by it. Remember to keep brushing and maintain the oral hygiene through the pregnancy period. Do not let the bleeding gums deter you from brushing your teeth regularly.

The Varying Sex Drive

Some pregnant women experience a surprising increase in their sex drives. The sudden desire to be intimate with their partners can shock the women themselves, especially since women do not feel particularly attractive during pregnancy. As the months pass, the sex drive will surge and dip, depending on the levels of hormones they have. Unless the doctor says that you should abstain from sex, you can follow your instincts.

Bad Dreams

It is normal to have vivid dreams during pregnancy. Some women have dreams that are pleasant. Some dreams even predict the gender of their baby. But, at other times, women face nightmares when asleep. They can dream about bad things happening to their baby or their significant other. Such dreams are not talked about, as they can be seen as bad omens or due to the fear of judging friends and family. If you are having bad dreams, make sure that you talk to someone trust-worthy. This way, you will feel better and at ease.

Having Weird Thoughts

When you have a baby that you carry around all the time and a brain that is full of doubts and concerns about the pregnancy, you may have weird thoughts arising in your mind. Even ladies who wanted to have a baby and then got pregnant may second-guess their decision. If this or other distressing thoughts arise, make sure to talk to your spouse or a doctor about it. Such thoughts are normal but you must make sure that these don't lead you into depression or other conditions.

Lactation Before Child Birth

It is very normal for the lactation to set in during the second or the third months of pregnancy. This can happen if you have a high level of prolactin hormone in your body. You may be alarmed by the sudden appearance of milk. Heat or a massage can prove to be a stimulant. Use nursing pads if you tend to lactate more often. This condition should not scare you into thinking that there is anything wrong with you. Instead, you can be confident that your baby will have plenty of milk when she is born.

Lack Of Energy

It is common knowledge that a pregnant woman will not have a lot of energy during the pregnancy period. But if you are pregnant for the first time, you will find that the intense fatigue will surprise you. Do not worry if you feel that you have no energy to do anything but lie down. The fatigue is your body telling you to slow down for a bit and it will do you good to listen to your body. The fatigue will be more intense during the first and third trimesters. You can try to wind down and take refreshing naps in the afternoons. Take plenty of rest. It is important to eat nutritious food. Exercise will help combat the tiredness. If you still have doubts, get tested for anaemia, as it too can cause an intense fatigue. If that is the case, you will be given iron supplements.

Constipation

Most women are surprised to find that they suffer from constipation during their pregnancy. The hormone known as progesterone is one of the causes of constipation. The expanding womb puts pressure on your intestines and can contribute to constipation. If you are on iron tablets, you can suffer from constipation too. Eat foods rich in fibre and roughage to help move the things along. Fruits and vegetables are considered the best. Drinking a lot of water is also important. If things still are hard, you can ask your doctor for a stool softener that is safe to consume during pregnancy.