How does Vitamin C prevent pregnancy

Every coin has two sides, similarly, every substance has its list of pros and cons. Same is the case with Vitamin C.

Vitamin C, taken in small amounts, is considered helpful during the period of pregnancy. It protects the body cells getting damaged, and also is a vitamin that contains antioxidants, which are very much helpful in fighting infections.

Thus, doctors normally advice people to include vitamin C in their diet during pregnancy. However, the same substance taken in a large quantity can prevent pregnancy. This can make your body unfit to conceive further. Many women are completely unaware of this fact.

Since the latter part of the 19th century, Vitamin C has been used as a do-at-home method and comparatively is an easy remedy for doing abortion at home. The presence of ascorbic acid contained in Vitamin C can result in miscarriage for pregnant women, and for others, the result may be as dangerous as misconception.

The hormone named progesterone is very much essential for preparing the uterus of a woman for conception. If a female body does not release sufficient amount of progesterone hormone, the uterus will not at all be prepared for conception. The ascorbic acid present in the Vitamin C suppresses and reduces the release of progesterone hormone by the body.

This hormone prepares a comfortable bed for the welcome of the fertilized egg. Reduction in the amount of this hormone will make the process of implantation of the egg in the uterus impossible. Thus, a woman having a high amount of vitamin C increases the amount of acidity in her body and is unknowingly reducing her chances to be a mother.

There are other negatives of the villain Vitamin overdose. The vagina of the mother should be alkaline in order to provide a positive environment for the incoming sperms. This would be the most healthy environment for the sperms. Only then will the chances of conception increase.

But overdose of Vitamin C makes the vagina highly acidic. This would result in the immediate killing of the sperms, as they prefer a more alkaline environment than an acidic one. The sperms cannot live in such a dangerously acidic environment.

This would result in their sudden death. Vitamin C overconsumption results in the increase in acidity and decrease in the amount of alkali in the female body. This is another way by which the over consumption of Vitamin C can prevent the chances for conception.

The above mentioned are the cases for women who are not pregnant, but are preparing to get pregnant. However, this Vitamin can cause harm to pregnant women too. For them, the Vitamin C overdose can result in miscarriage. The acidity produced by the ascorbic acid contained in the Vitamin C has the tendency to interfere with the process of production of the hormone - estrogen.

This creates a complete imbalance in the amount of sex hormones of the body and can thus cause a miscarriage. Miscarriage is also caused if the ovum or egg is not able to attach itself to the uterine wall. Vitamin C can also result in weakening the grip of the fertilized egg on the uterine wall. For women who are not looking forward to getting pregnant, the same vitamin is a completely natural emergency contraceptive if the woman intakes it before the process of ovulation starts.

There are many methods by which Vitamin C can be used to prevent pregnancy. Vitamin C tablets, which are easily available in the market, can be placed inside the vagina before an unprotected intercourse. These tablets can also be placed after the unprotected intercourse. These tablets will dissolve around the region and make the area acidic.

Since the sperms prefer a more alkaline environment, the one provided by Vitamin C would immediately kill the sperms upon ejaculation. Natural vitamin C, in the form of lemon juice, can be used to prevent pregnancy. Having lemon juice is a very popular home remedy to avoid pregnancy and abortion.

Consuming lemon juice daily might help in lowering the chances of conception for a woman. For pregnant women, having lemon juice daily can result in a miscarriage. Vitamin C tablets can also be taken internally in order to avoid pregnancy. The intake of 1500 mg of Vitamin C for three days, twice each day, will help in preventing conception. Thus, this Vitamin can act as a boon for women who do not wish to become pregnant.

This vitamin also initiates bleeding during menstruation. For every woman, menstrual cycle starts after every 28 days. But having Vitamin C can result in starting the menstruation earlier than the usual date. The vitamin increases the amount of estrogen and decreases the amount of progesterone in the female body. This increase in the amount of estrogen can also affect pregnancy.

Thus, Vitamin C has its positives and negatives. Whether to use it for a good purpose is completely your call!