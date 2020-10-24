What Is A Padsicle? How To Make And Use It To Soothe Postpartum Pain Postnatal oi-Neha Ghosh

During pregnancy, your body undergoes various changes and it doesn't stop after your delivery. Most women experience postpartum pain after childbirth and the postpartum recovery can take six to eight weeks or it may take a few months [1].

If you've had a vaginal delivery, you will experience vaginal soreness, vaginal discharge, uterine contractions, urinary incontinence, pain during bowel movements, tender breasts, hair loss and skin changes and weight loss.

A survey study found that almost half of mothers who had a vaginal delivery experienced a painful perineum (area between your vaginal opening and anus) and few of them experienced pain that lasted for at least six months [2].

Post vaginal delivery, your doctor might prescribe some medications to reduce your pain and discomfort and recommend some sitting or lying down positions that can help you feel comfortable while you are recovering.

Also some women find other ways to ease vaginal pain and discomfort such as sitting on a pillow or ice pack, whereas others use a padsicle (chilled sanitary napkin or pad).

In this article, we'll talk about what is a padsicle, how to make and use them.

What Is A Padsicle? A padsicle (short for pad and popsicle) or frozen sanitary pad is a sanitary napkin that is used for bringing relief from pain, swelling, soreness and other associated vaginal delivery discomforts. The sanitary napkin is basically chilled in the freezer and then placed inside your underwear to soothe vaginal pain and promote healing after a vaginal delivery. Also, what makes these padsicles different are they can be infused with healing ingredients such as aloe vera gel, lavender essential oil etc. Why Should You Try A Padsicle After Childbirth? Using a sanitary napkin will help absorb the vaginal bleeding.

It will bring relief from vaginal soreness and swelling.

The padsicles soaked in healing ingredients can prevent vaginal infections. How To Make A Padsicle? You might not have the time and energy to make padsicles after childbirth as you will be tired so most women make padsicles in their third trimester as they still have energy and can move around comfortably. Here's a step-by-step process to make a DIY padsicle at home: Things you'll need Overnight sanitary napkins or pads

100 per cent pure unscented aloe vera gel

100 per ent pure lavender essential oil

Alcohol-free witch hazel

Aluminium foil Step-by-step process Take a large piece of aluminium foil and place it on the table. Make sure that the aluminium foil is large enough to wrap the sanitary pad.

Remove the adhesive paper from the sanitary pad and place it on top of the aluminium foil in a way that the back of the pad sticks to the foil. And remove the adhesive papers from the other side too.

Put aloe vera gel all over the sanitary pad.

Use your finger to spread the aloe vera gel evenly all over the sanitary pad. Make sure that your fingers are clean.

Pour or spray alcohol-free witch hazel over the pad.

And then add one to two drops of lavender essential oil onto the sanitary pad.

Gently fold the aluminium foil over the pad and keep it in the freezer for at least an hour. You can prepare a lot of padsicles and keep it ready at home so that you don't run out of it. Also use the aloe vera gel and witch hazel sparingly. Image ref: themommyhoodclub How To Use A Padsicle? Take the padsicle out from the freezer and allow it to thaw for a few minutes before using it. A padsicle is used just like a regular sanitary napkin by wearing it inside your underwear. Make sure to change your pad every four hours or as required. Image ref: dailymom Tips To Take Care Of The Perineum After Childbirth During childbirth, the perineum stretches and tears. If the perineum tear is small, you may experience swelling and tingling sensation and if the tear is large, you may experience more pain. Here are some tips to take care of the perineum: Wash your hand properly before and after cleaning the vaginal area.

In the first 24 hours post delivery, place ice on your perineum to lower the pain and swelling. You may continue after that, if needed.

Sit in a square position on the bed, tightening the perineum, buttocks and thigh muscles.

After bowel movements or urination, cleanse your stitches by squirting warm water from the top of the stitches to the back towards the anus.

You can take sitz baths 12 hours after childbirth. It can be done several times for 20 minutes as required.