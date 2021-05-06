Mother’s Day 2021: Health Tips For New Moms With Diabetes

Gestational diabetes usually goes after childbirth and may not cause problems to new moms, however in women who are diabetic before, certain complications related to breastfeeding and milk production may arise. Also, in women who have uncontrolled gestational diabetes even after childbirth, the risk of certain complications are present.

There are two types of diabetes that can affect new moms: gestational and pre-gestational diabetes. Gestational diabetes is a condition that develops during the pregnancy and usually goes away after the baby is born with proper management. Pre-gestational diabetes is a condition in which women have diabetes before pregnancy, either type 1 or type 2 diabetes.

Postpartum Care Tips For New Moms With Diabetes

1. Postpartum glucose tolerance testing

This is the first step to manage the long-term risks linked to women with diabetes or gestational diabetes mellitus. Keeping a note of the blood glucose levels may help maintain its safe levels and avoid complications that come with uncontrolled sugar levels. [2]

2. Other postpartum routine tests

According to the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG) and the American Diabetes Association (ADA), new moms with diabetes should receive care for 6-12 weeks after childbirth. This includes tests related to body mass index, blood pressure and metabolic profile, all problems related to diabetes.

3. Initiate early breastfeeding

In diabetic new moms, breastfeeding may help lower the blood glucose levels instantly, preventing the risk of diabetes at a later stage. Some studies say that breastfeeding also helps balance the hormones (including insulin) and promote weight loss which is a major risk factor in diabetes. Though challenges such as insufficient milk production may arise in these women, however, with time, the condition will improve and nursing may become easier.

4. Exercise

New moms should make certain lifestyle changes to keep their sugar levels in control. Exercise or any form of mild physical activities such as walking must be carried out. This will also help in toning the post-pregnancy body. Remember to perform mild activities and not rigorous exercises after the delivery. Exercise also helps overcome post-meal hyperglycemia and insulin resistance.

5. Low-glycemic and high-fibre diet

Some studies have shown that a low-glycemic diet followed by a high-fibre diet can reduce the risk of macrosomia, a condition in which babies are born larger than their average size. This diet type not only helps new moms pre-pregnancy, but also post-pregnancy by reducing their need for insulin. [3]

6. Timely sleep

Being a new mom could be exhausting due to the increase in responsibilities of both the household and the baby. This may sometimes lead to insufficient or untimely sleep. To mention, sleep deprivation or partial sleep even for one night can increase glucose levels. Therefore, try to get sufficient sleep. For that, you can ask your family members to look after the baby while you rest.

7. Look for complications in the newborn

Complications such as respiratory distress syndrome, increased birth weight, congenital anomalies and neurodevelopmental problems are common in newborns born to diabetic mothers. Therefore, you must closely look for any signs of developmental issues, obesity or glucose intolerance in your baby and consult a medical practitioner sooner.

8. Consult doctor for change in medications

If a woman is diabetic before getting pregnant and on certain medications like metformin or insulin, after becoming a new mom, she should consult a medical expert for a change in the dosage. This is because these medications could be transferred to newborns while breastfeeding and may cause them certain complications. Experts say that if you were having diabetes medications for gestational diabetes, you could stop it after the delivery and after consulting a medical expert. [4]

9. Postpartum education

Educating new moms and their family members on how to manage the glucose levels and look after the newborn is a must. They should be provided with nutrition and diabetes education. The overall goal of the education should be to support the new moms live their life in a way which would be suitable for both the child and her own well-being. It also involves a caring relationship where she is understood, supported and encouraged. [5]

10. Contraception counselling

New moms with diabetes are often recommended for contraception counselling before conception or during pregnancy. This is because they are more prone to certain adverse pregnancy outcomes such as stillbirth or congenital anomalies, says a study. Also, the counselling helps minimise other complications such as frequent pregnancies and miscarriage that comes with an unplanned pregnancy in women with diabetes. [6] This counselling is also important to plan for future pregnancies by managing diabetes.