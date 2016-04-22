World Breastfeeding Week 2019: 7 Fruits That Make Your Baby Sick When You Breastfeed Postnatal oi-Denise Baptiste

Every year World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated from August 1 to 7. It aims to promote breastfeeding and improve the babies health globally. This year, the theme for World Breastfeeding Week 2019 is Empower Parents, Enable Breastfeeding.

Breastfeeding your newborn is a healthy way to make him/her grow strong and beautiful. If new mums have the ability to breastfeed their child, they should do so without hesitation.

Did you also know that whatever food you consume it can affect the quality of your breast milk?

According to experts, there are some newborns who love the taste of flavoured milk, but after a period of time, they get an upset tummy, there will be a change in stool and they might also get fussy.

New mums should watch out on what they consume, as some foods can be harmful for the newborn.

A research also shows that once you consume these foods, the acids that are present in them will mix with the breast milk and, in turn, make the milk rancid to be consumed.

Citrus fruits like oranges and pineapples should be a strict no-no when you breastfeed your baby.

On the other hand, some of the signs to notice after breastfeeding your child include excessive crying after feeding, changes in colour and appearance of stool, unwillingness on the baby's part to have breast milk and more.

So, watch out for these hints that tell you whether your breast milk is fine to be consumed by your baby or not. Take a look at the fruits that you must avoid:

Citrus Fruits: The citrus fruits often add an acrid flavour to the breast milk, which can cause a tummy upset for the baby. It is best to avoid citrus fruits like oranges, grapes, lime and lemon, although they contain the good vitamin C in them. Strawberries: Consuming too much of strawberries while breastfeeding can give your baby a serious allergy. The signs include gas formation, diarrhoea, fussiness, and some babies are even found to develop skin rashes. So, it is best to stay away from this fruit. Pineapple: Pineapple is extremely acidic in nature, and the consumption of this fruit can make the breast milk rancid, which in turn can give the baby a nappy rash. Kiwi: The consumption of kiwi while breastfeeding your child is not healthy, since the properties present in the fruit can make the child feel gassy and bloated. Cherries: Eating too many cherries can cause a problem, as cherry is a natural laxative. Avoid the consumption of this problematic fruit, especially when you are breastfeeding your newborn. Prunes: The consumption of too much of prunes while breastfeeding can lead to more diaper changes for your baby. If you want to consume the fruit, avoid it in excess. Apple: While apples are good to eat, doctors state that when breastfeeding you should avoid it. This is because, the presence of fibre in apples can lead to constipation in the baby.