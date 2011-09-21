Just In
- 13 hrs ago Hariyali Teej 2019: 7 Teej Gift Ideas For Your Daughter-in-law
- 15 hrs ago Sonakshi Sinha's Khandaani Shafakhana Outfits Subtly Brings Alive Her Character In The Movie
- 16 hrs ago DailyRounds Pens A Heart-warming Letter Remembering Their CCD Moments
- 16 hrs ago Bal Gangadhar Tilak Death Anniversary: The Revolutionary Who Linked Freedom to Swaraj
Don't Miss
- News Consular access at 3.30 pm: Hectic parleys on to evaluate Pakistan’s conditions on Kulbhushan Jadhav
- Movies KGF Fever Takes Over Uttar Pradesh! Traffic Police Use Yash’s Film Title To Set New Rules
- Finance PNB Revises FD Rates
- Sports Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth crash out of Thailand Open
- Technology How To File ITR In Just 7 Min With The New ClearTax Mobile Application
- Automobiles TTTI Celebrates Free-Of-Cost Training In Auto Production For 10 Batches & Over 573 Students
- Education AP Grama Volunteer Results 2019: What To Do After Checking Result
- Travel 10 Most Visited Monuments In India That You Should Not Miss Out
World Breastfeeding Week 2019: Breast Care - Before & After Breastfeed
Breast Care After Breastfeed -
1. The lactating mothers should never wear too tight or loose bras as it would be extremely difficult to feed the baby and cause skin irritation (due to sweat) and rashes. Cotton bras with soft elastic, front open is ideal.
2. To avoid infection, use baby wipes to sanitise after feed. Massaging breasts with a coconut oil, baby lotion or baby oil after breastfeed will avoid sagging. The saliva of the baby and drops of milk can also be breast care options (for massaging) as they are natural and germ free.
3. Applying ghee on nipples will avoid all kinds of irritation. This also is a remedy for cracked nipples.
4. Sometimes the baby may pull the hair on the breasts so the best thing would be is remove it using a hair removing cream or scissors.
5. Breastfeeding is continued even after six months so there are chances of the baby having teeth and biting the sensitive area. The best thing to do to avoid is use nursing supplements or guide the baby to the feeding part by applying honey.
6. One of the unknown breast care tip after breastfeed is using face masks. Fruit masks that can peeled off after drying and can be applied all over the breast (except nipples) to keep them in shape. Preferring soft elastic clothes such as cotton tee-shirts, lycra will keep the body shape intact.