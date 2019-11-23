8 Tips For Parents To Save Their Children From Becoming Tech Addicts

1. Set Some Rules And Guidelines In order to make your kids cultivate a better habit of using the internet or other technologies, you can set some guidelines and rules for them. For example, you can fix a time slot within which they will be interacting with the technology. As a parent, you need to understand that when technology and media are not used in a proper way, things can take a wrong turn and harm your kids in an unexpected way.

2. Know The Activities Of Your Children On The Internet If you think handing over the smartphones or video games can keep your kids engaged and give you some time to focus on other work, then this may backfire you. For that reason, your children may go through inappropriate websites or may damage the gadgets they are using, in your absence. Therefore, you need to first ensure the activities of your children on the internet. Only then, you will be able to guide for better and appropriate usage of the internet.

3. Keep A Check On The Tech Usage Of Your Children Apart from knowing what your children are doing over the internet, you need to make sure if your children are too much involved in interacting with the technology. For example: if your children are always busy watching television, playing games on a laptop or computer, listening to songs only through I-pod or headphones or staying obsessed with their smartwatch. Once you have a close look at how your children are utilising technology, you can ensure that they use it when needed and avoid using it unnecessarily.

4. Participate During The Screen Time While you see your children watching something on their laptop, smartphone or television screen, try to participate in it. Initially, your children might show their disagreement over this but you can explain to them how good it is to watch together. Co-watching and co-playing can help you in building a bond and in learning new things. For example, if you are playing a video game with your children, then you will be able to have sportsmanship. Meanwhile, you can also share your life experiences with them.

5. Engage Them In Face-To-Face Communication It is not that when you are participating in tech time, you can't have a conversation with your children. Obviously, you can do this. Suppose if you are watching a show then you can ask some questions related to the show and cast. Also, you can talk about the shows of your time. In addition to this, when you see that your children are interacting with technology for their time pass and entertainment, you can bring up some new topics to discuss with them and thus, prevent them from getting addicted to technology.

6. Watch Your Own Tech Addiction If you are too much addicted to using smartphones and quite dependent on various technologies, then your kids will learn the same. For that reason, children imitate what they see their parents doing. Therefore, you will have to be an example or say, a role model for your children to make them understand the way and limit of using technology.

7. Let Your Kids Know The Pros And Cons Of Technology It is important for your children to have complete information about new gadgets or technology that they are using or are about to use. Therefore, you can tell your children about the advantages and disadvantages of using technology. Without telling about the same, you won't able to make your children follow the rules and guidelines set by you for monitoring their technology interaction. You can talk about how excessive use of technology can affect their eyesight and studies. But make sure whatever you say is backed with concrete examples and facts. This way your children will take your words seriously.