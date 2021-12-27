How To Register For COVID-19 Vaccine For 15-18-Year-Old Children On CoWin App: Step-By-Step Guide Kids oi-Amritha K

On 24 December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that children between the ages of 15 and 18 would be allowed to receive COVID-19 vaccination from 3 January 2022. On 27 December, the government elaborated on how children can register for vaccines through the CoWIN platform. Children in the age group of 15-18 years will be able to register on the CoWIN app from 1 January, 2022, according to Dr RS Sharma, CoWIN platform head.

"We've added an additional (10th) ID card for registration - the student ID card because some might not have Aadhaar or other identity cards (to ensure registration of children for the vaccine on the CoWIN app)," he said.

As a result of concern over an Omicron variant, children between the ages of 15 and 18 will also receive the Covid vaccine shot beginning on 3 January. Covaxin, a vaccine produced by Bharat Biotech, has been approved as an emergency vaccine in children. Trials of Covaxin have shown that it has a very good immune response in children.

How To Register For COVID-19 Vaccine For 15-18-Year-Olds: Step-By-Step Guide

The children will be required to submit student ID cards for the registration process for Covid vaccination.

Here's the step-by-step guide on how to register for the COVID-19 vaccine for children 15-18:

How to book slots for the covid vaccine on the CoWIN website:

Visit www.cowin.gov.in.

Scroll down to 'Find Your Nearest Vaccination Center'.

Then, click on 'Register Yourself'.

Enter your mobile number and tap on 'Get OTP'.

Enter the OTP and follow the on-screen instructions to book yourself a vacant slot.

How to register using the Aarogya Setu app on Android, iOS:

Download and install the Aarogya Setu app on your Android or iOS device. If you already have the app installed, then ensure it is up-to-date.

Register yourself using the on-screen instructions.

Click on the Vaccination tab.

Enter your mobile number and verify it via the OTP.

Now, register for the Covid vaccine by filling up the required details.

How to register yourself for covid vaccine via the CoWIN app:

Download and install the CoWIN app on your phone.

Open the app and enter your mobile number.

Enter the OTP once you receive it and click on Verify.

Now, the registration page will get opened.

Fill in your personal details, including name, age, gender, etc.

Upload the required documents.

Click on the register button.

Select the health centre and book an appointment for any available date.

Tap on Book appointment to successfully register yourself for the Covid vaccine.

On successful completion of booking, you'll receive an SMS on the registered mobile number. However, confirmation details will have to be shown at the vaccination centre.

A number of states have begun preparing for the inoculation drive. At the same time, the CoWIN app is being modified to register the new category of vaccination. The Prime Minister stated that the move will aid in education standardization in schools and reduce the worry of parents whose children are in school.