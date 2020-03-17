Why Are My Nipples Itchy? Top 7 Reasons

Pregnancy There are a lot of changes that the body undergoes during pregnancy. Around 90% of all pregnant women report skin changes of some kind or the other [1]. These skin changes might be owing to hormonal changes, some alteration in the already existing skin conditions, or development of any skin condition that is pregnancy-specific. A common issue that pregnant women face is that of itching nipples. As the body stretches to accommodate the growing foetus, the breasts too become enlarged in preparation for nursing a baby. While the body expands in keeping with the progression of pregnancy, striae or stretch marks can be seen. Stretch marks can appear in the form of lines, bands or stripes on the skin. Appearing as parallel streaks of red skin, they become scar-like and whitish over time. While the breasts might develop stretch marks, the nipples get extended, leading to the skin of the nipples being stretched as well. This leads to itchiness in the nipples. Application of a mild moisturizer can bring comfort to itchy nipples during pregnancy.

Breastfeeding Another cause behind itchy nipples can be breastfeeding your baby. There is an added strain on the nipple when the newborn has trouble latching on for any reason. Alternatively, swollen milk ducts or milk residue on the nipples might be causing the annoying itch in your nipples if you are breastfeeding your baby. Using silicone gel pads cooled in the refrigerator or lanolin ointment soothe the itchiness to a great extent.

Thrush Another common factor that can cause breast and nipple discomfort among breastfeeding women is that of nipple candidiasis or thrush of the nipple [2]. This is a fungal infection reported by breastfeeding mothers. A tell-tale sign of thrush in breastfeeding women is that of the skin is flaky or shiny along with being itchy. Sharp pain while breastfeeding is also reported by women suffering from nipple candidiasis.

Allergy Another common, and usually undiagnosed, reason for itchy nipples can be allergic contact dermatitis. Simply put, it means an allergic response to anything that might lead to a reaction in the form of rashes or discolouration on the skin. In certain cases, using a new pair of undergarments might be causing the problem. Often, the material or the dye used in the manufacturing of your bra might be leading to itchiness in the nipples due to contact dermatitis. If you have recently started wearing new lingerie and have been experiencing some discomfort in and around your nipples, it is advisable to stop wearing the new bra for some days. Many times, the itchiness in the nipples will go down on its own.

Menopause The skin of a menopausal woman tends to get drier and more easily irritated. Along with the fluctuation of hormones, there is a lesser amount of oil being produced by the skin. When taken together, this can cause itchy nipples.

Cancer Treatment Treatment for cancer can also cause itchy nipples. Radiation therapy dries out the skin, making it more vulnerable. Additionally, drugs given during chemotherapy - such as alkaloids and antimetabolites - can also lead to pruritus or severe itching of the skin [3].