Is Mosambi (Sweet Lime) Juice Safe For Pregnant Women? Basics oi-Amritha K

Sweet lime, commonly called mosambi is a healthy citric fruit that looks like oranges. The greenish-yellow fruit belongs to the lemon family and has a tangy and sweet flavour. The health benefits of mosambi are many; from improving digestion to easing peptic ulcers, the fruit when consumed in a regular and controlled manner is beneficial for one's overall health.

Mosambi juice is beneficial for pregnant women too [1]. In addition to the soothing aroma and tangy flavour, sweet lime is beneficial for pregnant women and the unborn foetus' health. Let's take a look at the benefits of mosambi during pregnancy.

Health Benefits Of Mosambi (Sweet Lime) Juice: Treating Dehydration To Indigestion And More

Benefits Of Mosambi (Sweet Lime) During Pregnancy

A rich source of minerals and vitamins, sweet lime is a healthy addition to your pregnancy diet. The citrus fruit can be consumed as it is or juiced - both of which have the same impact on the overall health [2]. Studies have shown that out of the large number of pregnancy cravings women have during this period one common pregnancy craving is lime juice [3].

A single mosambi fruit contains 0.3 gm of fat and 43 calories in total, 9.3 mg carbohydrates, 50 mg vitamin C, and 490 mg of potassium [4]. Moreover, the fruit does not contain any sodium, making it a suitable drink for pregnant women [5].

Here are the benefits of drinking mosambi juice during pregnancy:

1. Aids digestion: Indigestion, caused by hormonal changes and the growing baby pressing against your stomach is common during pregnancy. Eating fruit is more beneficial than drinking the juice for digestion. The fruit also contains flavonoids that stimulate the secretion of digestive juices in the stomach easing out the digestion process [6].

Pregnant women can drink one glass of mosambi juice every day for improving digestion.

2. Treats constipation: Another common issue pregnant women face is constipation. Drinking mosambi juice with a pinch of black salt can help prevent any gas built-up and prevents constipation.

3. Boosts immunity: The immune system of a pregnant woman works in double shift, that is, it has to protect the mother and the baby at the same time [7]. Drinking mosambi juice or eating the fruit can help boosts up your immunity due to its vitamin C content.

4. Prevents dehydration: Dehydration during pregnancy can lead to severe complications such as neural tube defects, low amniotic fluid, inadequate breast milk production, and premature labour [8]. The vitamins and minerals (acting as electrolytes) can help prevent the onset of dehydration and keep the body well-hydrated.

5. Prevents ulcers: While ulcers usually tend to decrease during pregnancy, they can still cause irritation, which can make you feel worse than it actually is. The antioxidants and antibiotics of the fruit are known to provide relief from ulcers [9].

6. Beneficial for the foetus: The healthy concentration of calcium and potassium in this citrus fruit supports the growth of the foetus. The presence of vitamin C has shown to be beneficial for the bone growth of the foetus [10].

7. Reduces acidity: As mentioned before, along with indigestion, another common issue reported by pregnant women is acidity. As mosambi juice is not as acidic as lemon juice, it can be used to curb down acidity [11].

8. Beneficial for diabetics: Pregnancy demands some extra care and concern. If you are a diabetic pregnant woman, you have to be more cautious. Diabetes diagnosed during pregnancy is called gestational diabetes. This will put your pregnancy into the risk category due to chances of miscarriage, birth defect, stillbirth, premature birth and an oversized baby. Pregnant women with diabetic tendencies are often directed by doctors to consume mosambi juice with amla and honey on an empty stomach [12]. Drinking this regularly can help maintain a stable and healthy sugar level in the body.

Precautions For Consuming Mosambi (Sweet Lime) During Pregnancy

Being cautious during pregnancy is not an option but a necessity. In addition to a healthy well-balanced diet, regular exercise and proper rest, pregnant women should be cautious of certain foods and how they could impact the mother's and unborn baby's health.

Here is a list of precautionary measures a pregnant woman should consider before drinking sweet lime juice:

Drink only homemade juice and completely refrain from drinking mosambi juice from roadside stalls.

Drink freshly juiced mosambi and avoid keeping it in the fridge with the plan of drinking it later as it can lead to stomach problems.

If you are allergic to or does not like the taste of black salt or cumin powder, avoid adding it to the juice, as it may cause digestive issues.

If you have a cold, avoid drinking the juice at night, and do not add ice cubes.

Mosambi Juice For Pregnancy

Ingredients

2 mosambi

Half cucumber (cut into cubes)

Two teaspoons of sugar/honey (optional)

Pinch of black salt

¼ tsp cumin powder

Directions

Peel the skin and chop the mosambi into bits.

Add the mosambi and cucumber pieces to a juicer, add ice cubes (optional) and extract the juice.

Pour into a glass, add honey and enjoy.

On A Final Note...

With a healthy balance of vitamins and minerals, mosambi or sweet lime is a healthy addition to your pregnancy diet. If you are allergic to citrus, talk to your doctor before incorporating the vitamin C-rich fruit into your daily diet.

Which juice is good during pregnancy? The majority of doctors and health experts advise pregnant women to consume pomegranate juice during pregnancy. Mosambi juice too is a healthy and safe option during pregnancy. Which is better Orange or mosambi? While the two fruits have several health benefits accorded to it, oranges contain more antioxidants and vitamin C than mosambi. Does mosambi contain folic acid? Yes. All citrus fruits, such as mosambi, lemon, oranges etc. are rich in folate. Just one large orange contains 55 mcg of folate.