Emergency Contraceptive Pill Or Morning-After Pill: Benefits, Uses, Timing, Efficacy And Side Effects

The EC pills helps prevent pregnancy after unprotected sex by: [1]

Preventing or delaying the release of an egg from the ovaries so as to prevent fertilisation, at least until sperms are active in your body.

Thickening the cervical mucus that helps reduce the movement of sperm and blocks them in the cervix itself thus, preventing them from joining an egg in the uterus for fertilisation.

Thinning the lining of the uterus to prevent the implantation or attachment of the blastocyst to the uterus, in case the egg has already been fertilised by a sperm.

How Does An Emergency Contraceptive Pill Work?

Most of the EC pills contain levonorgestrel (LNG), a second-generation synthetic progesterone hormone, along with norgester. Levonorgestrel is the active ingredient in the pill which is similar to the hormone progesterone produced in women's bodies.

Ulipristal acetate is another synthetic progesterone receptor modulator found in many EC pills. Emergency contraceptives containing ulipristal have been approved by the United States FDA in August 2010 and are only available in a few developed countries, including India. [2]

The LNG-based EC pill prevents or delays the ovulation by impairing luteal functions. The gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GRH) is responsible for the secretion of luteinizing hormone (LH) and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH). The FSH helps the egg to grow while LH helps in its release.

The progesterone in the EC pills signals the hypothalamus in the brain to delay the production of GRH. This leads to no egg or delay in the egg production and its release. [3]

The LNG also thickens the mucus in the cervix to prevent the successful migration of a sperm to an egg. Its effect on thinning the lining of the uterus is, however, not yet clear.

The ulipristal acetate EC pills are considered to prevent or delay ovulation by 24-48 hours, even on the day when LH is on peak, meaning the day on which the egg is released and a woman is more fertile.

A study has shown that ulipristal pills can help prevent pregnancy even in the advanced follicular phase or when the LH has already begun, the time when the LNG pill is no longer effective. [4]

Ulipristal pills also help thin the uterus lining, delay endometrial maturation and prevent implantation by making the uterus less receptive of the blastocyst.