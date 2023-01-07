What Are The Effects Of Covid-19 During Pregnancy On Child Development? Basics oi-Amritha K

COVID-19 tends to be more severe in pregnant women than in those who are not pregnant. Pregnant women are also more likely to experience complications that may affect their pregnancy and developing child [1].

It has been found that when a pregnant woman gets sick, their unborn child may take a long time to recover.

A greater risk of severe outcomes was associated with the emergence of the Delta variant in June of 2021 for pregnant women, including an increase in ICU admissions, the need for medical interventions such as invasive ventilation, and the number of deaths increased compared to what was previously reported prior to Delta [2].

Let's take a look at The effects of COVID-19 during pregnancy on child development to learn more.

Effects Of Covid-19 During Pregnancy On Child Development

According to studies, here are some effects of COVID-19 on child development:

1. Neuro-developmental disorders

Point 1: It is expected that infants will reach many speech and motor skill milestones during their first year, including playing games, placing objects in containers, and picking up small pieces of food with their thumbs and fingers. Babies do not all reach these milestones at the same time [3]. However, a doctor may diagnose a baby with a neuro-developmental disorder if they experience certain delays.

Point 2: According to experts, babies who were exposed to COVID-19 during pregnancy were diagnosed with neuro-developmental disorders during their first year of life [4]. Babies born to pregnant women who tested positive for COVID-19 during their third trimester were most likely to suffer from these disorders.

Point 3: Comparatively, only 3 per cent of babies who were not exposed to COVID-19 during pregnancy were diagnosed with neuro-developmental disorders [5].

2. Low immunity levels

Point 1: According to a small study, pregnant women who recovered from COVID-19 were less likely to have protective antibodies if they carried male foetuses, which could impact the immunity levels of the unborn baby [6].

Point 2: This study demonstrates the importance of preventive measures against SARS-CoV-2 for pregnant women.

3. Pre-term birth

Point 1: If a woman has COVID-19 during pregnancy, they are also at increased risk for complications that can affect their pregnancy and developing baby. For instance, COVID-19 during pregnancy increases the risk of delivering a pre-term (earlier than 37 weeks) or stillborn baby [7][8].

On A Final Note...

Research and studies highlight the importance of taking precautions against SARS-CoV-2 during pregnancy. Several studies have demonstrated that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for pregnant women. It is possible for pregnant women to reduce their risk of health problems for themselves and their babies by following health and safety guidelines.

Story first published: Saturday, January 7, 2023, 18:27 [IST]