Should You Do Genetic Testing Before Getting Pregnant?

When a baby is born, it carries two sets of genes, from the mother and the father. The combination of genes from its parents decide the looks and personality of the baby. What the babies may also inherit from their parents are genetic disorders.

Genetic disorders happen due to mutations or changes in the genes. These changes occur due to cell ageing or exposure to certain chemicals. Some genetic disorders run in the family for generations.

If you have a genetic disorder running in the family, there are chances of your child inheriting the disease from you. But the chances increase further if there is a genetic disease running in your partner's family as well.

But then again, the mutated genes in your partner's and your genes may be dominant or recessive, which make it difficult to find out if your child will carry it or not. This is where genetic testing comes into the picture. Want to know more about it? Read on to find out.