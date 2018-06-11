How Can You Avoid Pregnancy Naturally?

Sometimes, even with utmost care and trying your best to keep up to every precautionary measure, you still might end up being pregnant. Becoming pregnant is a joy for many, but for those who are unprepared for it, it could turn into a real stress. This is where understanding the natural ways of avoiding pregnancy could come handy.

Why Should You Try Out Natural Ways Of Avoiding Pregnancy?

Using a pill or any other form of chemical birth control could show you plenty of side effects, which could eventually deteriorate your health to a great extent. Preventing pregnancy naturally is not a tough job, as some might make it out to be.

Knowing your reproductive cycle and carefully monitoring your most fertile days, so that you can avoid intercourse during that particular period is all that you need to do in order to avoid landing up being pregnant.

This natural form of pregnancy prevention will be a life saver for you in case you are really annoyed with the use of other forms of artificial contraceptives. Natural form of birth control helps you get to know your body better and also grants you more control over your sex and love life.

Getting To Know All About Your Fertility

Ovulation

Fertile days

Working Of Natural Contraception

Monitoring Basal Body Temperature

Checking Cervical Mucus

Using A Calendar To Track Your Cycle

Getting To Know All About Your Fertility

Knowing when you are fertile and avoiding sex during those days will ensure that you do not get pregnant.

• Ovulation:

This is a phase in your reproductive cycle when the ovaries release an egg that begins travelling towards the fallopian tube. If in case this egg meets a sperm in the next twelve to twenty-four hours, then it is considered ready to be fertilized.

If the process of fertilization takes place, then it would next get implanted in the uterus (that is, you get pregnant). In case the egg is not fertilized, then it is released along with the uterine lining and you start having your periods.

Predicting ovulation could be easy, especially if your menstrual cycles are regular. It usually happens mid-cycle, that is if you have a 28-day cycle, then you are most likely to ovulate around the 14th or 15th day.

• Fertile days:

When sperm cells are ejaculated into your body (through unprotected sex), they stay active for five days. So, in case you have sex five days prior to ovulation up until the day of ovulation, you are said to be extremely fertile, thus making your chances of becoming pregnant higher.

So, if you do not wish to become pregnant, this is the window when you should not have an intercourse.

Working Of Natural Contraception

Also, known as natural family planning, natural contraception needs careful monitoring and understanding. Firstly, to pinpoint your fertile days, you will need to carefully track your reproductive cycle. Next, you will need to avoid sex during your fertile days.

To track your reproductive cycle, you will need to do the following:

• Keep a note of your basal body temperature daily

• Check your vaginal mucus daily

• Note and record your findings on a calendar

Monitoring Basal Body Temperature

This refers to monitoring and noting the lowest body temperature within 24 hours. Your body's temperature slightly increases after you have ovulated. So, if you monitor your basal body temperature, it will help you know exactly when your temperature rises (that is, indicating when you have ovulated).

Note down the temperature daily. Also, use a basal body thermometer rather than a regular thermometer.

The temperature should be noted at the same time daily - this helps in maintaining accuracy. Preferably do it the first thing when you wake up in the morning. As you are noting down the temperature daily, check for a spike of about 0.4 to 1.0 degrees - which would determine when you have ovulated.

Doing it for months at a stretch will give you a better understanding of the pattern that your reproductive cycles follows.

Checking Cervical Mucus

This process could be started once you have stopped bleeding - that is around the 4th or 5th day of your period. The vaginal discharge tends to change in texture, colour and smell throughout your cycle. Insert two, clean fingers inside your vagina.

The presence of a particular type of mucus is capable of indicating when you are most fertile. When the discharged mucus is stretchy - that is, the mucus stretches beyond one inch when held between two fingers, this likely indicates your most fertile period. This fertile mucus appears thin and like that of an egg white.

Using A Calendar To Track Your Cycle

• It is essential to keep track of your fertile and infertile periods on a calendar. This will help you analyze your reproductive cycle over a period of several months.

• Note that the first day of your reproductive cycle is the day when your period starts and the last day is when your next periods begin.

• Applying your findings in your sex life could help you prevent pregnancy in the most natural way without the use of artificial contraceptive methods.