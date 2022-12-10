Attention New Parents! Tips For Newborn Nappy Changing Baby oi-Amritha K

As a teeny, tiny baby can wiggle and squeal with the best of them, getting them out of their dirty nappy - which has run all over their clothing - while making sure they do not fall off the changing table can be a pretty challenging task.

It may seem daunting to change your new-born's diaper for the first time, but it will soon become second nature to you and your partner. After all, you'll have plenty of practice! These tips should assist you.

Tips For Changing Nappies

1. How many nappies a day?

When you are expecting a newborn, you may need to purchase nappies in advance since newborn babies urinate almost every hour. You will need to change the nappies every time your baby excretes [1]. If you intend to use disposable nappies, you will need at least 10 to 12 nappies per day.

2. Reusable vs. disposable

A variety of nappy types are available depending on your convenience. However, the majority of people prefer disposable nappies. In fact, during the initial days, disposable nappies are convenient until you get used to the whole thing [2]. However, cloth nappies are more economical. Furthermore, they are available in several designs, and you can also purchase gloves for changing nappies, which would make them more hygienic [3].

3. Invest in a good-quality changing mat

The durability of the changing mat is of prime importance. After all, it must last for more than two years of changing diapers. Most mats have raised or inflatable sides. However, never leave your baby alone while on it, regardless of how well-cushioned it is.

A changing table or changing station may be of benefit to you. The nappy change station generally comes with a mat and is a good way to keep everything in one place. However, you do not need one to change your baby's nappy.

4. Rashes on babies

During the period of 9-12 months, babies can develop rashes. As their skin has a tendency to be sensitive, a rash is likely to develop as a result of the irritation caused by moisture. You must ensure that your baby is dry by changing the nappy as soon as your baby excretes. Be sure to make sure your baby is clean before you apply a new one [4]. Never apply talcum powder to the baby's skin. Instead, ensure that the air circulation is adequate.

5. Other accessories you must keep handy

Aside from knowing how to change nappies, you also need to know about a few other things. If you have a baby at home, you may also need certain other accessories as well as nappies. The items are wash clothes, cloth wipes, tissues, diaper sacks, cloth bags for storing all the diapers, and ointments for dealing with skin irritation when a rash occurs [5].

When Should You Change Your Baby's Nappies?

It is important that you understand the routine for changing nappies. You should change your baby's diaper whenever he or she urinates. You can also change the diaper after each meal. If your baby is tolerant of moisture, you may need to change the nappy less frequently [6].

Moreover, if you are using disposable ones, you do not need to be concerned about moisture, as they have the ability to absorb moisture quickly, thereby keeping them dry.

On A Final Note...

A very important point for parents to remember is the importance of changing their baby's nappies frequently. If you fail to adhere to hygienic guidelines, bacteria in the excreta may cause irritation to your baby, which may later develop into a rash.

It goes without saying - but it is very important for parents to be attentive during the first couple of months and the first couple of years. Let us now discuss tips for changing nappies.

