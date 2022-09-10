Prince Charles Is Now King Charles III: Facts About New King Of The United Kingdom Men oi-Amritha K

Upon the passing of Britain's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, the throne has passed to her eldest son, Prince Charles, who will now be King Charles III. The new monarch will address the British people on Friday, 9 September.

Charles III, now 73, has been the longest-serving heir apparent to become the British monarch. He will be officially proclaimed as the new King on Saturday (10 September) at St James's Palace in London.

In the years prior to his mother's accession to the throne, Charles was declared the heir apparent - the one who would succeed to the throne - when he was three years old.

Here are some facts about Charles Philip Arthur George.

Facts About Charles III, The New King Of The United Kingdom

On 14 November 1948, Prince Charles was born at Buckingham Palace to Princess Elizabeth, Duchess of Edinburgh, and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

In 1970, Charles graduated from Cambridge University with a degree in archaeology and anthropology before changing to history for the second part of his studies.

Following in the footsteps of his father, grandfather, and two great-grandfathers, Charles served in the Royal Air Force and the Royal Navy.

Charles founded The Prince's Trust in 1976 to provide educational and career opportunities to 11-30-year-olds. He used his Navy severance pay - £7,400 - to fund 21 community initiatives nationwide, which became the charity's pilot programmes.

In addition to being the patron or president of over 400 organizations, Charles is also the founder of several.

Dracula's inspiration, Vlad the Impaler, is related to Charles, and Elizabeth's grandmother was believed to be descended from two of Vlad's sons.

Lady Diana Spencer was engaged to Charles Spencer on 6 February 1981. On 26 February, an interviewer asked whether the couple was in love. Diana replied, "Of course"; Charles replied, "whatever that means." Diana and King Charles III divorced in 1996.

On 10 February 2005, Camilla Parker Bowles and Charles Parker Bowles announced their engagement.

Charles has written several books reflecting his interests and contributed forewords and prefaces to books by other writers. He has also presented and starred in documentary films.

Throughout his career, Charles III has been a controversial figure. The Sunday Times reported in June 2022 that King Charles III received 3 million euros as donations to his charitable fund between 2011 and 2015.

Also, King Charles III came under fire for advocating homoeopathy, which is considered an alternative form of medicine and pseudoscience.