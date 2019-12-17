Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane All Set To Become New Army Chief, Interesting Facts About Him Men oi-Prerna Aditi

Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane, currently serving as the Vice Chief of Army is all set to succeed General Bipin Rawat, the current Army Chief of India. Gen Bipin Rawat will be completing his three-year tenure on 31 December 2019. After this Lt. Gen Naravane will be leading a 1.3 million strong Indian army.

Before September 2019, Lt Gen Naravane was heading the Eastern Command of the Indian Army which guards the 4,000 Km India's border with China. It was on 1 September 2019, when he was given the charge of Vice Chief of Army. On being appointed as the next Army Chief, Lt Gen Naravane said, "It is an honour to be given this responsibility."

Also read: Sundar Pichai: Facts About Alphabet's New CEO That Will Inspire You To Give Your Best In Everything

Some Facts About General Manoj Mukund Naravane

Lt Gen Naravane hails from a Marathi Brahmin family.

He is the alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy.

In June 1980, he was commissioned into the 7th Battalion of the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment.

In his 37-year-old career, Naravane has served in several staffs and commands ranging from the peace, field to the counter insurgency-environments in the Jammu and Kashmir and also in the Northeastern states.

He served as the commander of the Rashtriya Rifles Battalion in Jammu and Kashmir. On the Eastern front, he served as the infantry brigade.

At the Indian Embassy in Myanmar, he has served as India's defence attache.

Due to his effective commanding in the Jammu and Kashmir, he has been awarded the 'Sena Medal' which has made him a decorated officer.

For his services as the Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) in Nagaland, he has been awarded the 'Vishisht Seva Medal' and the 'Ati Vishisht Seva Medal'. There he had commanded a prestigious strike corps.

He was also a part of the Peace Keeping Force during the operation 'Pawan' in Sri Lanka.

It is expected that Gen Bipin Rawat will be now appointed as India's First Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). It was on 15 August 2019 that marks India's Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that now our country will have its CDS. The CDS will be the four-star officer from either the Army, Fir Force or Navy and will serve as the single point of contact between the armed forces and the Prime Minister of the country.

Also read: Ratan Tata's Appeal To His Instagram Followers To Adopt Abandoned Labrador Is Winning Hearts

We congratulate Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane and look forward to more achievements.