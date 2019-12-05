Sundar Pichai: Facts About Alphabet's New CEO That Will Inspire You To Give Your Best In Everything Life oi-Prerna Aditi

IIT Kharagpur graduate and the CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai has recently taken up the charge of the CEO of Alphabet, the parent company of Google. This happened after Larry Page and Sergey Brin, co-founders of Google stepped down from the executive positions from Alphabet. Since 2015, Sundar Pichai has been serving as the CEO of Google but now he will be serving as the Big Boss in the Alphabet as well. Larry Page has resigned from the post of CEO whereas Brin resigned from the role of President at Alphabet. But, this is old news right!

While Pichai is making headlines for all the right reasons, let's check out some interesting facts about him and we are hundred per cent certain that it will inspire you to give your best in everything.

Born in a middle-class family, Sundar Pichai used to live in a two-room house and despite all the odds he faced, it seems he was ever ready to take the charge of Alphabet.

According to FactSet Research Systems, Google is on the second rank with a cash worth of $128 billion after Microsoft which has $137 billion. "While it has been a tremendous privilege to be deeply involved in the day-to-day management of the company for so long, we believe it's time to assume the role of proud parents-offering advice and love, but not daily nagging!" Bring and Page penned their thoughts in a letter to Alphabet employees.

"I want to be clear that this transition won't affect the Alphabet structure or the work we do day to day," Pichai mentioned in an email written to Google employees.

"I will continue to be very focused on Google and the deep work we're doing to push the boundaries of computing and build a more helpful Google for everyone. At the same time, I'm excited about Alphabet and its long term focus on tackling big challenges through technology," he mentioned further.

"We've never been ones to hold on to management roles when we think there's a better way to run the company. And Alphabet and Google no longer need two CEOs and a President. Going forward, Sundar will be the CEO of both Google and Alphabet. He will be the executive responsible and accountable for leading Google, and managing Alphabet's investment in our portfolio of Other Bets (a reference to a basket of businesses ranging from an autonomous vehicle unit to helium balloons that provide solar-powered internet services in remote areas)," Page and Brin said.

Sundar Pichai's Early Life

Sundar Pichai was born in Chennai in the year 1972.

He says that his father is his true inspiration and he has always looked up to his father. He was so inspired by his father that he decided to pursue technology.

He graduated from IIT Kharagpur and later went on to pursue MS from Stanford University and MBA from Wharton School.

In an interview, Sundar Pichai mentioned that after getting a scholarship for studying at Stanford University, his father had to spend a major amount from his savings for booking Pichai's flight tickets, which was equivalent to his (Pichai's father) one year's salary.

He met his wife Anjali while both of them were studying at IIT Kharagpur.

Once in an interview with the New York Times, Sundar Pichai confessed that he scored C grade in one of his subjects during his college exams. He also said that his first-year marks were quite poor and he had to then work hard to balance them.

Why He Is An Inseparable Part Of Google

Being the alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, Pichai joined Google in the year 2004

He then started working on the development of Gmail, Google Chrome and Google Maps.

Ever since Pichai has joined Google, the share price of the search giant has increased to double market capitalisation which is at present $894 Billion.

Today the net worth of Sundar Pichai is $150 million.

The development of Google Chrome brought him so much success that he started getting more and more responsibilities. Perhaps, that's why he was assigned the responsibility of running Android in the year 2013.

It was in the year 2011 when according to rumours Sundar Pichai could replace Jason Goldman from Twitter. But this never happened as Sundar Pichai never left Google.

According To Larry Page and Sergey Brin, he has worked closely with them for 15 years serving as the CEO of Google, a member of the Alphabet board of directors and also a member in the formation of Alphabet.

However, Pichai said that he will be still working with Brin and Page as they will be now working as co-founders and board members.

We are proud of Sundar Pichai's success and we wish him all the best!