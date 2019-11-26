Just In
Ratan Tata's Appeal To His Instagram Followers To Adopt Abandoned Labrador Is Winning Hearts
Ratan Tata often referred to as the 'Man with a golden heart', took it to Instagram and shared two pictures of a beautiful 9-month-old Labrador. The 81-year-old industrialist's appeal to his followers was all about finding an abandoned canine new and caring family in Mumbai.
It is needless to say that the man is the proud and doting owner of two pets and has dedicated a part of his residence situated in Mumbai for stray dogs.
Don't Be Judgemental! 6 Things That Millennials May Want Their Parents To Know
Tata shared two pictures of the adorable dog and is referring to her as 'Myra'. "Of all the different sufferings that animals today have to go through, my heart truly breaks for the ones that get abandoned by families," the caption read. "The kindness in 9-month-old Myra's eyes still stays after being abandoned, and I could really use your help in finding her a family," he appealed while introducing the Labrador as Myra. His post made netizens think about the emotional trauma and pain that the abandoned animals go through. "I cannot imagine what must go through their minds when one day they have a home, and the next they don't," read his post.
Of all the different sufferings that animals today have to go through, my heart truly breaks for the ones that get abandoned by families. I cannot imagine what must go through their minds when one day they have a home, and the next they don’t. The kindness in 9 month old Myra’s eyes still stays after being abandoned, and I could really use your help in finding her a family. Please don’t be hasty in making this decision, but if you know someone or if you are that someone willing to make her believe in us again, please fill the link in my bio #onehomeatatime
With over six lakhs followers, the post went viral in a short time. He has also included a form for those who want to adopt the dog. The form says, "Please do not try to adopt Myra in order to get Tata's attention."
Mr. Tata's love for dogs is well-known. Earlier this month, the industrialist shared a post on the anniversary of his beloved pet Tito, a German shepherd dog. He also mentioned how he feels when his pets welcome him home with love and affection. "I still come home to two kind souls and meet so many others in and around the office," he mentioned in the post. In the same post, he wrote how stray animals feel for having no place to stay. "While few have the comfort of families, many also struggle on the streets, and yet somehow, their affection remains the same," he wrote.
We are too impressed by this initiative of Ratan Tata.