Stylish & Stunning, Valentina Sampaio Is Victoria's Secret's First Transgender Model

Last year, Chief Marketing Officer of Victoria's Secret, Ed Razek told Vogue that he didn't think they should have transsexuals in the show because the show is a fantasy. Ed further added that we attempted to do a television show for plus-sizes (in 2000) and no one had any interest in it and still don't. Post that, Ed Razek faced severe backlash and he apologised thereafter and said that he apologises as his statement came across as insensitive. He also wrote on Victoria's Secret's Twitter feed, "To be clear, we would absolutely cast a transgender model." And now one year later, Victoria's Secret proudly announced its first transgender model, Valentina Sampaio.

Please read this important message from Ed Razek, Chief Marketing Officer, L Brands (parent company of Victoria’s Secret). pic.twitter.com/CW8BztmOaM — Victoria's Secret (@VictoriasSecret) November 10, 2018

Valentina Sampaio is a Brazilian model and actress, who has appeared on a number of leading magazine covers. Valentina 22, had been hired for catalogue work for VS Pink - the company's athletic line and she took to her Instagram account to share this moment. She posted her picture and captioned the pic as 'Backstage Click'. And scrolling through Instagram account, we found some of her amazing fashion moments.

The picture that caught our attention the most was the recent one in which she is laughing and lounging comfortably against a backdrop of the setting sun. In this pic, Valentina Sampaio is seen in a white crotchet dress and hoop earrings. Well, this pic is all things goals and Insta-worthy. The model also seems to be popular as a swimsuit model with red swimsuit and black bikini shoots. Going by her pictures, we feel that she is going to make it big as she neared perfection in each pic of hers and can ace any look. Right from classic black dresses to sporting white spaghetti top and denims, Valentina Sampaio can absolutely nail any look.

Well, Victoria Sampaio was selected as the first transgender model post cancelling of the fashion show but we can't wait to see her first shoot of Victoria's Secret and her ramp walk, where she would be dressed as an angel.