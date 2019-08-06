ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Stylish & Stunning, Valentina Sampaio Is Victoria's Secret's First Transgender Model

    By

    Last year, Chief Marketing Officer of Victoria's Secret, Ed Razek told Vogue that he didn't think they should have transsexuals in the show because the show is a fantasy. Ed further added that we attempted to do a television show for plus-sizes (in 2000) and no one had any interest in it and still don't. Post that, Ed Razek faced severe backlash and he apologised thereafter and said that he apologises as his statement came across as insensitive. He also wrote on Victoria's Secret's Twitter feed, "To be clear, we would absolutely cast a transgender model." And now one year later, Victoria's Secret proudly announced its first transgender model, Valentina Sampaio.

    Valentina Sampaio is a Brazilian model and actress, who has appeared on a number of leading magazine covers. Valentina 22, had been hired for catalogue work for VS Pink - the company's athletic line and she took to her Instagram account to share this moment. She posted her picture and captioned the pic as 'Backstage Click'. And scrolling through Instagram account, we found some of her amazing fashion moments.

    The picture that caught our attention the most was the recent one in which she is laughing and lounging comfortably against a backdrop of the setting sun. In this pic, Valentina Sampaio is seen in a white crotchet dress and hoop earrings. Well, this pic is all things goals and Insta-worthy. The model also seems to be popular as a swimsuit model with red swimsuit and black bikini shoots. Going by her pictures, we feel that she is going to make it big as she neared perfection in each pic of hers and can ace any look. Right from classic black dresses to sporting white spaghetti top and denims, Valentina Sampaio can absolutely nail any look.

    Well, Victoria Sampaio was selected as the first transgender model post cancelling of the fashion show but we can't wait to see her first shoot of Victoria's Secret and her ramp walk, where she would be dressed as an angel.

    More VICTORIAS SECRET News

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 11:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 6, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue