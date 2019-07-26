Tinder’s "Traveler Alert" Will Protect Users In Countries Where LGBTQ status Is Punishable By Law Love And Romance oi-Prerna Aditi

While dating sites are extremely popular with millennials, the swipe based app, Tinder is a one stop solution for making friends and partners. Reports reveal that there are million of active users in Tinder and 30 million matches.

Popular because of their swipe feature, this fun app allows the user to connect with people from other countries as well.

With so many existing features, Tinder is all set to introduce a new feature in its application called "Traveler Alert" that will safeguard and warn users whenever they are in countries where having same-sex relationship is an offence.

What is 'Traveler Alert'?

"It's no secret that we believe everyone has the right to live how they want to live and love who they want to love," said the Tinder's blog post, published on 24th July.

The statement mentions,, "...we're rolling out a Traveler Alert that will appear when Tinder is opened in one of these locations to ensure that our users are aware of the potential dangers the LGBTQ community faces - so that they can take extra caution and do not unknowingly place themselves in danger for simply being themselves."

Once this feature is activated, users will get a choice in this app to remain hidden while staying in that particular area or location or opt "into making their profile public so that they can connect with

new people," mentioned the statement.

This new safety update will be available on all Android and iOs phones and determine whether the user is in a territory or a country that still has discriminatory laws against people from LGBTQ community. The new feature will work only if the users update their app.

With this feature, the users who identify themselves as LGBTQ can hide their account on the app as soon as they enter 70 countries where having same-sex relationships is a criminal offence.

Tinder collaborated with the ILGA (International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association), which is a worldwide federation consisting of 1592 members from 155 countries campaigning for the right of gay, lesbian, and trans. It sourced its data from its State-Sponsored Homophobia reports.

In addition to this, the 'Traveler Alert' safety update will also be active in the Tinder Passport feature to safeguard the users while looking for matches across different countries.

What It Means To The LGBTQ Community?

Although the LGBTQ community witnessed a positive wave substantially in the developed countries, but more change is needed regarding the mindset of people and this includes 34 African countries as well. "A National Epidemic: Fatal Anti-Transgender Violence in America in 2018," report was released by Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC) in 2018, which claimed the killing of 22 LGBTQ people in 2018. It also contained the details and contributing facots leading to this tragedy.

Further, ILGA in its one of the investiagtion found there are still some countries that recognise LGBTQ staus as a criminal offence. There indulging in same-sex acts are illegal.

Out of these nations, reports suggest that nine countries including Sudan, Iran, and Saudi Arabia have severe measures such as the death penalty for same-sex relationships.

This year, the sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah allowed the prosecutors to scourge the LGBTQ people in public or hit them with stones till death. However, he received a huge denunciation, and backlash for his anti-LGBT law, following to which he withdrew his tyrannical anti-gay law back.

This idea was also appreciated by André du Plessis, the executive director of ILGA. In a press release he said, "We work hard to change practices, laws, and attitudes that put LGBTQ people at risk - including the use of dating apps to target our community - but in the meantime, the safety of our communities also depends on supporting their digital safety."

Elie Seidman, CEO of Tinder said in a press release, "We serve all communities - no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation - and we are proud to offer features that help keep them safe. This alert is an example of the many steps that we are taking to protect our users around the world." He added, "It is unthinkable that, in 2019, there are still countries with legislation in place that deprives people of this basic right."