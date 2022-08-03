Just In
Salted Peanuts In Cola Brand Soda: Things To Know About The Latest Food Trend In The American South
A new food trend is coming out of the American South, and people are curious about this unusual food combination: soda (Coke) and peanuts.
Eating crunchy and salty peanuts with a chilled soda is always fulfilling, however, the latest trend has presented the process in a bit different way, by putting peanuts in Cola bottle.
This Raksha Bandhan, Treat Your Siblings With The Goodness Of Peanut Laddus: A Must-Try Recipe
See the details.
History Behind The Combo
According to the National Peanut Board, the idea of combining salted peanuts in a bottle of soda is thought to have originated in the South in the early 20th century. This sweet-and-salty sensation has quickly spread across the Southern parts of America (especially in the rural South) and down to generations. People in modern America are still keeping the tradition alive. [1]
According to Rick McDaniel, a food historian and author, consuming the combo of peanuts and soda likely started in the 1920s, the time when packaged, shelled peanuts first came to the country stores and bottles of soda were already present.
The main objective of combining peanuts and soda will be to consume both the snack and the drink in one go. Therefore, people, especially those engaged in agricultural work, may not have wanted to consume peanuts with their dirty hands or to keep one of their hands free for work or due to water scarcity. Therefore, they are assumed to have dumped peanuts in the soda bottle, thus giving a great snack idea to the nation.
How Does The Combo Taste?
Salted peanuts and soda give a balanced flavour of salty and sweet. The peanuts maintain their crunchiness for longer hours and don't turn soggy. As the peanuts maintain their original texture and taste, it feels good to consume them with a chilled and sweet carbonated beverage. Also, make sure that it is regular soda and not diet soda, as the taste may be different.
If you have not yet tasted this latest combo, do give it a try and tell us about your experience in the comment section.
