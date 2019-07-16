Fashion Lovers, For Sure You Will Be Stunned To See These Jaw-Dropping Couture Cakes Trends N Style oi-Devika Tripathi

Fashion can be as delicious as it gets. Okay, apologies for that lame line but after seeing these cakes, the aforementioned line will make a lot of sense. You see, fashion and cakes have had a long history of companionship and these latest couture cakes absolutely made us realise that. This harmonious companionship has resulted in creamy, fluffy, puffy, chocolaty, red velvety, and more delights. So, let's talk about the stunning couture cakes designed by bakers across the globe.

The Sabyasachi Cake

Yes, yes we know that most of us can't afford a Sabyasachi ensemble but we can always buy a cake that brings alive his design and in the most tasteful way (quite literally). The Bangalore-based cake designer, Joonie Tan's student Chef Radhika Oberai, made this absolutely beautiful cake and nailed the Sabayasachi creation. She made a four-tier cake with a base. The base was blue-hued and the bottom-most tier reflected the ditto mirror work. Pure wow! The second last tier was adorned with blue and green floral prints. The second tier was dark and resembled the blouse and finally the top tier featured the meticulous gold necklace. Apart from that, the two tiers were also given a sleek golden border and the blue and white flowers were also a part of the cake. We want to eat that attire cake like now now.

The Tarun Tahiliani Cake

The Jaipur-based chef, Anupam Agarwal, took inspiration from Tarun Tahiliani and her cake seemed perfect for a formal fashionable dinner. She created this black-hued cake, which totally resembled Tarun Tahiliani's creation. The cake was adorned with pink roses and green leaves. It was enhanced by golden intricate border. Well, not just the floral accents, we were also impressed by how vividly the cake designer incorporated jewellery designs. The meticulous temple-inspired necklace, choker, and the maang-tikka totally elevated the cake. The cake was a vision to behold too.

The Alexander McQueen Cake

Our eyes literally popped out upon seeing this cake. The cake designing brand called The Pro Froster designed this cake, which incorporated Alexander McQueen's design. It was a dramatic black cake and we were absolutely amazed to see the level of intricacy that must have gone behind it. The spectacular bird feather-inspired (McQueen himself was pretty fascinated by birds) design from the dress was impressively etched onto the cake. It was an abstract piece and totally asymmetrical. Sheer delight!

The Yemi Osunkoya Cake

The luxury wedding cake brand, Elizabeth's Cake Emporium, designed this very interesting and detailed wedding dress-inspired cake. It seemed like a three-tier cake but we were absolutely blown away by the ruffled details on the top of the cake, which was inspired by the dress. Also the metallic cinched waist belt was incorporated so perfectly on the cake. This cake was totally mind-blowing.

So, which cake design did you love the most? Let us know.