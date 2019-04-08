Sabyasachi Marks 20 Years In Fashion, Shows A Kaleidoscopic Silk Route-inspired Collection Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Rustic hues balanced by rich fabrics, Sabyasachi Mukherjee showed his collection, 'Kashgaar Bazaar' to the discerning fashion audience. This special collection was presented in collaboration with Christian Louboutin and his outfits were absolutely kaleidoscopic. With this collection, the eponymous brand Sabyasachi not only celebrated 20 years but the designer also revisted the past.

As such, Kashgaar Bazaar featured nostalgic undertones and was a testimony to the fact that the designer is much ahead of his times. This collection, which took inspiration from global nomads, gypsies, prostitutes, and performing artists was first crafted in 1999 by the designer at NIFT, Kolkata. What struck us about the collection were the bold silhouettes, the unapologetic layering, and most of all, the fact that his outfits transcended the barriers of conventions and norms.

A very maximalist collection, he explored the contradictory cultures and crafts through his outfits. His ensembles were a magical concoction of paradoxes but each attire had a rustic element. His collection was about breaking the structure. The outfits as such, reflected the designer's understanding and interpretation of the Silk Route. Acid-burnt textiles together with mirror-work, phulkari, and zardozi were incorporated in his collection. The designer also made a meticulous use of the heritage jewellery, which further added a strong character to his outfits. His outfits were a cross between tribal and cosmopolitan. Here's a glimpse of his hauntingly poetic collection.