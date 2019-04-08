ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Sabyasachi Marks 20 Years In Fashion, Shows A Kaleidoscopic Silk Route-inspired Collection

    By
    |
    Sabyasachi 20 Years

    Rustic hues balanced by rich fabrics, Sabyasachi Mukherjee showed his collection, 'Kashgaar Bazaar' to the discerning fashion audience. This special collection was presented in collaboration with Christian Louboutin and his outfits were absolutely kaleidoscopic. With this collection, the eponymous brand Sabyasachi not only celebrated 20 years but the designer also revisted the past.

    As such, Kashgaar Bazaar featured nostalgic undertones and was a testimony to the fact that the designer is much ahead of his times. This collection, which took inspiration from global nomads, gypsies, prostitutes, and performing artists was first crafted in 1999 by the designer at NIFT, Kolkata. What struck us about the collection were the bold silhouettes, the unapologetic layering, and most of all, the fact that his outfits transcended the barriers of conventions and norms.

    Sabyasachi Designer

    A very maximalist collection, he explored the contradictory cultures and crafts through his outfits. His ensembles were a magical concoction of paradoxes but each attire had a rustic element. His collection was about breaking the structure. The outfits as such, reflected the designer's understanding and interpretation of the Silk Route. Acid-burnt textiles together with mirror-work, phulkari, and zardozi were incorporated in his collection. The designer also made a meticulous use of the heritage jewellery, which further added a strong character to his outfits. His outfits were a cross between tribal and cosmopolitan. Here's a glimpse of his hauntingly poetic collection.

    Sabyasachi Celebrity Clients
    Sabyasachi News
    Sabyasachi Insta
    Sabyasachi Designer
    Sabyasachi Celebrity Clients
    Sabyasachi Bridal Outfits
    Sabyasachi News
    Sabyasachi 20 Years

    Read more about: sabyasachi christian louboutin
    Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2019, 17:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 8, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue