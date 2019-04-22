ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Pantsuit With A Drape Twist, Aditi Rao Hydari's Attire Is Worth Investing In

    By
    |
    Aditi Rao Hydari Fashion

    Last week, we were disappointed with Aditi Rao Hydari's pink dress but this time, the actress left us more than impressed with her Tarun Tahiliani ensemble. She was the traditional perfection at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2019. Her styling was also meticulously done, which absolutely enhanced her style quotient.

    The 'Padmaavat' actress wore a stunning black and gold outfit, which seemed a cross between a sari and a pantsuit. It was a one-shouldered black attire that appeared like a pantsuit with flared pants and then came the richly metallic golden drape, which not only gave her ensemble a sari touch but also gave her attire a dramatic dimension. Aditi's attire also came with a belt, which added a structure.

    Aditi Rao Hydari Style

    She sensibly accessorised her look with gold jhumkis, which blended with her ensemble. The makeup was notched up by a matte pink lip shade and dark kohl. The cheekbones were lightly highlighted and the impeccable hairdo completed her look. Aditi was a vision to behold. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2019, 13:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 22, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue