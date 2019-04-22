Pantsuit With A Drape Twist, Aditi Rao Hydari's Attire Is Worth Investing In Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Last week, we were disappointed with Aditi Rao Hydari's pink dress but this time, the actress left us more than impressed with her Tarun Tahiliani ensemble. She was the traditional perfection at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2019. Her styling was also meticulously done, which absolutely enhanced her style quotient.

The 'Padmaavat' actress wore a stunning black and gold outfit, which seemed a cross between a sari and a pantsuit. It was a one-shouldered black attire that appeared like a pantsuit with flared pants and then came the richly metallic golden drape, which not only gave her ensemble a sari touch but also gave her attire a dramatic dimension. Aditi's attire also came with a belt, which added a structure.

She sensibly accessorised her look with gold jhumkis, which blended with her ensemble. The makeup was notched up by a matte pink lip shade and dark kohl. The cheekbones were lightly highlighted and the impeccable hairdo completed her look. Aditi was a vision to behold. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.