    Aditi Rao Hydari Beckons Us To Go Understated And Drape A Vintage Sari

    Aditi Rao Hydari Fashion

    The special occasion was the 20 years celebration party of the veteran designer, Sabyasachi and Aditi Rao Hydari among other divas graced the party. Unlike others, Aditi's look was towards the vintage side and she looked totally graceful. The actress wore a sari and totally wooed us. Let's decode her outfit and look.

    So, Aditi draped a sari and teamed it with a full-sleeved blouse. Her sari was adorned with nature-inspired prints and was draped conservatively. It was a delicate number and seemed like an all-occasion wear. Her sari was dipped in beige colour and contrasted by grey-hued floral prints. It was one of the most impressive numbers ever.

    Aditi Rao Hydari Style

    Aditi paired her dress with humble sandals and accessorised her look with elaborate earrings, which went well with her look. The makeup was dewy-toned and enhanced by a glossy pink lip shade and dramatic winged eyeliner. Her impeccable hairdo rounded out her traditional avatar. So, what do you think about Aditi's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    aditi rao hydari sabyasachi
    Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2019, 15:43 [IST]
