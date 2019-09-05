Vienna Remains The World's Most Liveable City In 2019, According To The Economist Intelligence Unit Pulse oi-Neha Ghosh

The Economist Intelligence Unit's liveability ranking index has been revealed. Vienna, the capital of Austria, takes the first position for the best liveable city for the second year in a row.

Vienna was followed by Melbourne, Sydney, Osaka and Calgary at the top five spots on the annual Global Liveability Index of 140 cities around the world.

The Global Liveability Index measures more than 30 qualitative and quantitative factors which cover five categories - 25 per cent stability, 20 per cent healthcare, 25 per cent culture and environment, 10 per cent education, and 20 per cent infrastructure. The scores are given on a scale of 1-100.

Although the cities in the top 10 were Tokyo, Toronto and Sydney, the country of Europe performed well overall. Zurich, Frankfurt and Geneva took the 11th, 12th and 14th positions. Helsinki, Hamburg and Amsterdam made it to the top 20, while Berlin, Honolulu and Luxembourg came in 21st, 22nd and 23rd positions respectively.

Atlanta, Pittsburg, Seattle and Washington DC made it to the top 40, while Chicago was in the 41st spot.

Vienna tops our ranking as the most liveable city in the world for a second consecutive year. It comes first out of the 140 cities surveyed with an almost ideal score of 99.1. For the full rankings visit: https://t.co/3Kqmp5lwXc pic.twitter.com/U0YgkaGMjd — The Economist Intelligence Unit (@TheEIU) September 4, 2019

London and New York hold the 48th and 58th spots respectively, because both the cities had a higher score for culture and a lower score for infrastructure and stability, and also an increased risk of crime and terrorism.

Paris was ranked at 26 due to the anti-government protests. Singapore ranked at number 40, Dubai at 70 and Hong Kong at 38. Cairo and New Delhi have a very low position due to poor air quality and inadequate water supply.

Damascus in Syria is featured in the list of world's least liveable cities, followed by Lagos, Nigeria, and Dhaka in Bangladesh. Karachi, Tripoll and Harare were in the bottom 10.

The #Liveability Index 2019 results: the top 10 most liveable cities in the world. To find out more, access our updated white paper: https://t.co/Q1lCAFc7dg pic.twitter.com/Q8U1KzV56I — The Economist Intelligence Unit (@TheEIU) September 4, 2019

World's Most Liveable Cities In 2019

1. Vienna, Austria

2. Melbourne, Australia

3. Sydney, Australia

4. Osaka, Japan

5. Calgary, Canada

6. Vancouver, Canada

7. Toronto, Canada

8. Tokyo, Japan

9. Copenhagen, Denmark

10. Adelaide, Australia

World's Least Liveable Cities In 2019

1. Damascus, Syria

2. Lagos, Nigeria

3. Dhaka, Bangladesh

4. Tripoll, Libya

5. Karachi, Pakistan

6. Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea

7. Harare, Zimbabwe

8. Douala, Cameroon

9. Algiers, Algeria

10. Caracas, Venezuela

