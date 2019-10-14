APJ Abdul Kalam's Birthday: Quotes And Facts About The Former President Of India Pulse oi-Neha Ghosh

Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, popularly known as APJ Abdul Kalam, was born on 15 October 1931 in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. He was born into a Tamil Muslim family, his father was a boat owner and his mother a housewife.

Abdul Kalam was the youngest of four brothers and they had one sister. During his school years, he was a bright and hardworking student who had a strong desire to learn.

Abdul Kalam is lovingly called as the 'Missile Man of India'. On his birthday, we will share some facts and quotes about the former President of India.

Facts About APJ Abdul Kalam

1. At the age of 5, he started selling newspapers to support his family and he did this job after school hours.

2. He completed his education at the Schwartz Higher Secondary School, Ramanathapuram. He liked studying Physics and Mathematics in school.

3. He completed graduation from Saint Joseph's College, Trichurapally in 1954 and in 1955, he enrolled at the Madras Institute of Technology.

4. Kalam graduated from the Madras Institute of Technology and joined the Aeronautical Development Establishment of the Defence Research and Development Organisation in 1960 as a scientist.

5. In 1969, he was transferred to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) where he was the project director of India's first Satellite Launch Vehicle.

6. During 1970-1990, Abdul Kalam developed the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and SLV-III projects, which were successful.

7. From July 1991 to December 1999, APJ Abdul Kalam served as the Chief Scientific Adviser to the Prime Minister and Secretary of the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

8. Kalam was honoured with many awards, including the highest civilian award in the country, the Bharat Ratna (1997), Padma Bhushan (1981) and Padma Vibhushan(1990).

9. From 2002 to 2007 he served as the 11th President of India.

10. Kalam received 7 honorary doctorates from 40 universities.

11. In 2011, a Bollywood movie named, 'I Am Kalam' was produced, which is based on his life.

12. In May 2012, Kalam launched a programme called What Can I Give Movement, for defeating corruption.

13. Kalam was very fond of playing the musical instrument Veena.

14. After leaving his presidential post, Kalam became a professor at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong, the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, and the Indian Institute of Management Indore.

15. Abdul Kalam was an honorary fellow of the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, chancellor of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology Thiruvananthapuram and a professor of Aerospace Engineering at Anna University.

16. On 27 July 2015, while giving a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong, Kalam collapsed and died of cardiac arrest.

Quotes By APJ Abdul Kalam

"You have to dream before your dreams can come true."

"Never stop fighting until you arrive at your destined place - that is, the unique you. Have an aim in life, continuously acquire knowledge, work hard, and have perseverance to realise the great life."

"Don't take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck."

"Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, calibre, and future of an individual. If the people remember me as a good teacher, that will be the biggest honour for me."

"Dream, Dream Dream

Dreams transform into thoughts

And thoughts result in action."

"If four things are followed - having a great aim, acquiring knowledge, hard work, and perseverance - then anything can be achieved."

"Look at the sky. We are not alone. The whole universe is friendly to us and conspires only to give the best to those who dream and work."

"Thinking is the capital, enterprise is the way, hard work is the solution."

"Be active! Take on responsibility! Work for the things you believe in. If you do not, you are surrendering your fate to others."

"We should not give up and we should not allow the problem to defeat us."