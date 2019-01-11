Villagers Did Not Cook Food When This Crocodile Died!

There are several cases of human-animal bonds that will make you feel emotional and one such story is that of a crocodile that died due to natural causes and the entire village mourned its death.

Check out the details of the crocodile that was a pet of the village for over 130 years and find out how the villagers mourned the death of the crocodile by not cooking food and performing the rituals for it.

They believed the crocodile was their protector. Find out more about this beautiful relationship the crocodile and the villagers shared...