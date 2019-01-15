Looks Like She Committed Suicide! But Check What Happened!

Everything that we see does not have to mean that it is a fact. There are times that things that we see are just an illusion or not what exactly we assume them to be.
This case will genuinely make you believe that everything that you see is not true and it can be an entirely different fact or scenario.
Check out the case of the man who took his social media to reveal the fact behind the woman lying on the floor in a housing society in Singapore!
It Looked Like The Woman Had Fallen
A man from Singapore had posted a picture that made him skip a heartbeat. This was a picture of a woman lying on her side wearing a red saree, and it looked like she had fallen from a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block of flats in Singapore.
The Post Read!
The post caption read: "Walao I thought aunty commit suicide leh until I saw her drying her stuff!!"But for some reason, the post was taken off. But it took no time for the netizens to circulate the screenshots of the post.
People’s Reaction
Once the post went viral, people started getting viral, the netizens took no time to discuss the motionless woman in the picture as it looked 100% suicidal as the woman was lying between the building corridors and seemed like she had jumped to death. But glad that she had just fallen asleep while she was drying her items on the floor!
This Is Not The First Thing People Have Got Confused With
The picture of the woman is not the first case that people have gone crazy about. There was another case of a photograph that amused the netizens as the picture looked like a cat was brutally murdered as it was lying on the ground. But the fact was that the cat was actually lying on the red paint that has fallen on the ground!
Do you have such stories? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.
