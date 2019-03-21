Her Botox Craze Took Her To The Grave! Pulse oi-Syeda Farah Noor

Understanding and accepting your own beauty only increases your self-confidence and by doing so you have time to focus on other important things in life and achieve success.

Here in this article, we are sharing the details of the case of a young woman who lost her life after a botox injection.

Check out the details of the entire bizarre incident...

She Wanted To Get Botox Done! Lau Li Ting was a 32-year-old Singaporean real-estate agent who visited a beauty clinic to enhance her looks. All that she wanted was a botox injection to get a perfect look. Most Read: 50 Live Maggots Were Removed From A Pensioner's Face When The Doctor Administered The Injection When the aesthetic doctor administered the injection to her, she apparently began to shiver, and within a short span of time became unconscious in the clinic. It Was Not The First Time That She Had Done It! According to the reports, it was revealed that this was not the first time that Lau went for botox injection. The doctors were clueless about the details of her death as it was revealed that it happened due to heart failure. She Had Slipped Into Coma By the evening of the same day, she had apparently slipped into a coma state after which she was on life support and died 5 days later. Most Read: Man Who Pierced 15 Needles Into His Penis & Survived! The Other Clinics Shared The Story Details While the news of her death spread across, other clinics of the area who offer the same service shared on their Facebook pages that it did not happen in their clinic to save their business. What do you think of this story? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.