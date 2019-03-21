ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Her Botox Craze Took Her To The Grave!

    By

    Understanding and accepting your own beauty only increases your self-confidence and by doing so you have time to focus on other important things in life and achieve success.

    Here in this article, we are sharing the details of the case of a young woman who lost her life after a botox injection.

    She Underwent Botox Surgery To Never Wake Up

    Check out the details of the entire bizarre incident...

    Array

    She Wanted To Get Botox Done!

    Lau Li Ting was a 32-year-old Singaporean real-estate agent who visited a beauty clinic to enhance her looks. All that she wanted was a botox injection to get a perfect look.

    Most Read: 50 Live Maggots Were Removed From A Pensioner's Face

    Array

    When The Doctor Administered The Injection

    When the aesthetic doctor administered the injection to her, she apparently began to shiver, and within a short span of time became unconscious in the clinic.

    Array

    It Was Not The First Time That She Had Done It!

    According to the reports, it was revealed that this was not the first time that Lau went for botox injection. The doctors were clueless about the details of her death as it was revealed that it happened due to heart failure.

    Array

    She Had Slipped Into Coma

    By the evening of the same day, she had apparently slipped into a coma state after which she was on life support and died 5 days later.

    Most Read: Man Who Pierced 15 Needles Into His Penis & Survived!

    The Other Clinics Shared The Story Details

    While the news of her death spread across, other clinics of the area who offer the same service shared on their Facebook pages that it did not happen in their clinic to save their business.

    What do you think of this story? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Read more about: viral news viral stories facts world
    Story first published: Thursday, March 21, 2019, 14:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 21, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue