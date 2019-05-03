She Accidentally Entered PIN Code As Tip At Cafe And Then This Happened! Pulse oi-Syeda Farah Noor

Most of us are often too busy to check our transaction bills when we make the payment unless and until we realise that the bills have shot up.

But this case of a woman who ended up tipping a cafe for $7,732 will leave you shocked. This happened as the woman entered her pin code!

Read on to find out more details of the incident.

The 37-year-old woman, who is known by just her surname Olesja, had been to the restaurant with her son. The duo had stopped for a cup of coffee and they ordered a cake and a cup of coffee at the cafe in Dietikon, near Zurich.

The woman and her son enjoyed the meal and little did she know that this would turn out to be the most expensive snack that she had ever paid for!

Apparently when the woman paid the bill, she decided to use her credit card. While entering the tip amount, she was distracted and somehow managed to enter her PIN code, which was 7686.

Due to this, she ended up paying a total of 7709.70 Swiss francs (which amount to $7,732) instead of 23.70 Swiss francs.

The unfortunate bit was the woman only realized her mistake at the end of the month, when she received her credit card bill!

The poor woman realised her mistake and contacted the credit card company to find a way in which she could retrieve the money she had paid by mistake, but she was told by the officials that there was nothing they could do.

She contacted the restaurant owner who agreed to pay the amount back by the month end and when the date appeared the woman realised that the owner was avoiding her calls and even refused to pay back claiming that the restaurant had shut down due to loss!

Poor woman was left with no choice but to continue fighting her case in the court.

