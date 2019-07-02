Just In
Man Suffers From Gout Due To Beer Addiction
Anything you do in excess can be dangerous. Here is the case of a man who drank beer in excess was left with gout! Check out the whole case which reveals the danger of drinking beer in excess.
This is the case of a 29-year-old man named Wu from Guangdong, China. The man had experienced severe stinging pain in his knee joint. The pain was so severe that he was not able to walk and he even had trouble sleeping.
He suffered the pain for two weeks before he decided to consult a doctor for treatment.
The man's condition was so severe that his friends had to bring him to the hospital. When the doctors examined him, they discovered that the swelling was weird and abnormal. Hence they decided to perform a joint aspiration.
When the doctors punctured his joint swelling they were horrified to witness a white liquid coming out from his knee and this was very abnormal.
The doctors explained that generally when the fluid from the swelling is extracted, it is generally about 3 to 5 ml of pale yellow liquid which is slightly sticky. But in this case, the liquid from Wu's knee was cloudy, thick and it was in milk-white colour!
After a thorough examination, it was discovered that the patient loved beer so much that he has been drinking it on a daily basis since he was a teen. Wu confessed to the medics that he loved beer so much that he even drank up to 10 cans per day!
Doctors revealed that he was suffering from a terrible case of gout and his addiction to beer made his condition worse. Gout occurs due to the formation of uric acid crystals in your joints, which causes them to become inflamed and painful.
Wu was lucky as the doctors managed to treat his gout on time.