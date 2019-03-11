Man Reveals We've All Been Eating Pineapples Wrong Pulse oi-Syeda Farah Noor

ocial media has its own pros and cons. We can learn a lot of things that are helpful to us while there are a few things that can have a negative impact as well.

Here we are going to reveal something that netizens are going crazy about!

A social media user has just revealed on his social handle on what is the 'correct' way to eat pineapple. This is a video that shows how one should ideally eat pineapple and this trick does not even need a knife!

Since the time the man posted the video it has gone viral and has garnered over 13 million views, 44,000 retweets and 138,000 likes and the count is still on!

People were quick to share their shock.

While a few people commented in excitement, there were those who went on to explain as to why it is easy to eat the fruit this way!

One of the user explained,"You can do this because pineapples are actually berries. As the fruit grows the individual berries coalesce together. Each 'eye' is a single individual berry. They may seem fused together, but if you start from the top, you can pluck each eye one by one."

The video:

Im sorry but what the actual fuck 😨 pic.twitter.com/DYaDoGMe7i — lewis mccluskey (@lewismccluskey) March 4, 2019

What do you think of this hack? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.