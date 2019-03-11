ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Man Reveals We've All Been Eating Pineapples Wrong

    By

    ocial media has its own pros and cons. We can learn a lot of things that are helpful to us while there are a few things that can have a negative impact as well.

    Here we are going to reveal something that netizens are going crazy about!

    A social media user has just revealed on his social handle on what is the 'correct' way to eat pineapple. This is a video that shows how one should ideally eat pineapple and this trick does not even need a knife!

    eating pineapple

    Since the time the man posted the video it has gone viral and has garnered over 13 million views, 44,000 retweets and 138,000 likes and the count is still on!

    People were quick to share their shock.
    While a few people commented in excitement, there were those who went on to explain as to why it is easy to eat the fruit this way!

    eating pineapple

    One of the user explained,"You can do this because pineapples are actually berries. As the fruit grows the individual berries coalesce together. Each 'eye' is a single individual berry. They may seem fused together, but if you start from the top, you can pluck each eye one by one."

    The video: 

    What do you think of this hack? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Read more about: viral news viral stories facts world
    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 12:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 11, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue