This Hospital Offers Instant 6 Pack Abs To Their Customers
Working out and sweating hard to get the perfect shape can be quite a task. If you have been working out for a while now and are not being able to get the perfect 6 pack abs, then you need to know about this process!
A hospital is offering its customers instant 6 packs ab. Though this is hard to believe, you can take a deep breath as this is in fact a real thing.
Check out more details about this practice that is gaining popularity.
The Service Is Being Offered At A Hospital In Thailand
The hospital that offers this unique procedure is known as the Masterpiece Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand. Here the medics offer a plastic surgery procedure that gives the patients instant 6 pack abs.
The Procedure
In this process, they remove some fat from the patient's abdomen to make the 6 pack visible. The medics claim that there is no plastic or silicone implants involved in this procedure and it is just abs-focused liposuction done on the patients.
The Procedure Is Quite Famous
The doctors reveal that they have been doing this for about three to four years. They further revealed that they get anywhere from 20 to 30 customers requesting a 6 pack every month and at times the numbers increase too.
The Doctors Reveal That This Procedure Is Old
Revealing details about the procedure, the doctors said that abdominal etching was first performed by a Texas surgeon during the 1990s. Adding further they also revealed that they follow their own unique technique. It was revealed that the two to four hours surgery is believed to be neither dangerous nor painful.
But would you like to undergo this procedure? What are your thoughts on this? Share with us in the comment section below.