Man Flashed His Penis Inside An ATM And Got Caught
With social media being active about the whole #Metoo movement, there are several cases of naive people turning bold and opening up about the abuse that they have gone through.
However, these incidents seem to have very less effect on some people. This is one such case of a girl who was sexually abused by a man while she was in an ATM.
Check out the whole incident.
It Was Her Birthday!
The girl named Shibani had stopped near an ATM at 3 am to withdraw cash to pay the rickshaw guy. It was her birthday and the incident that happened on this day just left her scarred for life.
The Man Offered Help
While she was inside the ATM and trying to withdraw the money, the accused Sandeep Khumbharkar apparently walked inside the booth and asked if she needed help to pay the driver.
He Touched Her Inappropriately
The accused moved closer and touched her shoulder and thigh. He asked her again if she needed help. When she tried her luck in withdrawing the cash, the man called out to her and asked her to check out his penis. It took no time for Shibani to record the entire scene on her mobile. (Read the entire update on her post)
The Cops Caught The Man In No Time
Since the cops were around the place, it took no time for them to chase the accused and arrest him. The man claimed that he was drunk at the time of the incident and was apologetic about his act.
But do you think, being drunk can be a reason for one to do such a crime? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.
Check this Tweet for the video.
It's 3 am when I'm typing this. A man just flashed me his dick in a fucking ATM! I had gotten down to withdraw money to pay the Rick and was I was facing problems and this guy offered to pay for it but he kept touching me, inside the ATM! I decided to record him and he... pic.twitter.com/XDlX25iUub— ☆SHIBANI☆ (@shibxni) May 12, 2019