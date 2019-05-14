ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Man Flashed His Penis Inside An ATM And Got Caught

    By

    With social media being active about the whole #Metoo movement, there are several cases of naive people turning bold and opening up about the abuse that they have gone through.

    However, these incidents seem to have very less effect on some people. This is one such case of a girl who was sexually abused by a man while she was in an ATM.

    Check out the whole incident.

    Array

    It Was Her Birthday!

    The girl named Shibani had stopped near an ATM at 3 am to withdraw cash to pay the rickshaw guy. It was her birthday and the incident that happened on this day just left her scarred for life.

    Array

    The Man Offered Help

    While she was inside the ATM and trying to withdraw the money, the accused Sandeep Khumbharkar apparently walked inside the booth and asked if she needed help to pay the driver.

    Array

    He Touched Her Inappropriately

    The accused moved closer and touched her shoulder and thigh. He asked her again if she needed help. When she tried her luck in withdrawing the cash, the man called out to her and asked her to check out his penis. It took no time for Shibani to record the entire scene on her mobile. (Read the entire update on her post)

    The Cops Caught The Man In No Time

    Since the cops were around the place, it took no time for them to chase the accused and arrest him. The man claimed that he was drunk at the time of the incident and was apologetic about his act.

    But do you think, being drunk can be a reason for one to do such a crime? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Check this Tweet for the video.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 12:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 14, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue